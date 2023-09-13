STOOF INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS THE "TROJAN" IN TWO RESISTANCE CLASSES AT DSEI 2023

BORKHEIDE, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOOF INTERNATIONAL from Borkheide, in the federal state of Brandenburg (Federal Republic of Germany), presents its latest developments at the DSEI 2023 (Defence & Security Equipment International) and is represented with the armoured vehicle "TROJAN" in the British capital London.

Stoof International presents the TROJAN at the DSEI 2023 in London (PRNewsfoto/STOOF International GmbH) (PRNewswire)

The legendary "TROJAN" from STOOF INTERNATIONAL, based on the Toyota LC 300, will be presented at the DSEI in two protection classes, resistance class VR7 and resistance class VR9.

In VR9, the highest level of armouring, STOOF INTERNATIONAL's "TROJAN" is the most heavily armoured certified SUV in the world, with maximum protection for civilian, military and police operations, usable as an armoured SUV and armoured sedan for quiet driving on all roads, light, medium as well as heavy terrain, reinforced with high performance components on body, frame, suspension, wheels and brakes.

After Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently had the heavily armoured "TROJAN" explained to him by the owner of STOOF INTERNATIONAL, Fred Stoof, at the official residence of the Federal President in Berlin's Bellevue Palace, James Roger Cartlidge, British Minister of State for Defence Procurement, Daniel Gold, Brigadier General in the Armed Forces in the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Excellency Lim Jong-Deuk, Deputy National Security Advisor to President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, have now also met at DSEI 2023 in London, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of State at the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, Chief of the British General Staff, General Sir Jim Hockenhul, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Commander of the United Kingdom Strategic Command, the German Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Torsten Gersdorf, Brigadier General of the German Army, viewed STOOF INTERNATIONAL's armoured vehicles.

"Le Pays de France", as the French daily newspaper, conducted an interview with Fred Stoof yesterday, 12 September 2023, the first day of the DSEI 2023 exhibition in London. You can read the full interview here: https://www.lepaysdefrance.fr/en/Economy/200955-stoof-international-presents-the-trojan-in-two-resistance-classes-at-dsei-2023.html

STOOF International Logo (PRNewsfoto/STOOF International GmbH) (PRNewswire)

