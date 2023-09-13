United Opens Two New Clubs in Denver, Including Its Largest Club in the World

New 35,000 sq.-ft. United ClubSM at Denver International Airport debuts as the airline's largest club, coinciding with the airline's nearly $1 billion investment to improve the customer experience in Denver

By the end of 2025, Denver International Airport will feature over 100,000 sq.-ft. of United Club space to accommodate more than double the number of travelers compared to previous club spaces

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced the opening of its largest United Club at Denver International Airport. This new, 35,000 sq.-ft. club is located in the B Concourse, providing a modern take on the United Club experience with a new feature bar offering beer flight boards to taste a seasonal rotation of premium local and craft beers. This club is the second in a series of new locations to open in Denver this summer; last month, a new 24,000 sq.-ft. United Club opened in the A Concourse, featuring a luxurious ski lodge aesthetic and thoughtful design touches inspired by the Colorado outdoors.

The air carrier will open an additional revamped club location in 2025, and once open, Denver International Airport will feature more than 100,000 sq.-ft. of United Club space – nearly the size of two football fields – across three United Club locations and United Club Fly, a unique grab-and-go concept offering enhanced food and beverage for United Club members with quick connections. With more than two-thirds of United customers connecting to other places in Denver, the new clubs are expected to accommodate more than double the number of travelers than before.

The opening of these new clubs comes on the heels of United unveiling a new club concept, United Club FlySM, in Denver last year, that is a first-of-its-kind concept for a U.S. airline. Since opening, United Club Fly has been visited by more than 100,000 travelers who've enjoyed the elevated convenience to grab food or beverages on the way to their flight.

"The new United Club locations are designed and operated to reflect feedback from our customers and match the way their travel has evolved in recent years," said Alexander Dorow, United's Head of Clubs & Lounges. "We're growing our hub in the Mile High City, and the expansion and renovation of United Club locations represents our commitment to Colorado and our customers' experience."

B Concourse United Club

Located on the eastern side in the B Concourse near gate B44, this new club location touts 35,000 sq.-ft. across three levels and more than 600 seats, making it the largest club in United's network. The space reflects Denver's beer scene with brewery-inspired elements and a new beer tasting experience at the feature bar on the mezzanine level. At the feature bar, travelers can choose from a seasonal rotation of 10 local and craft beers on tap, with selections from Colorado breweries New Belgium, Great Divide, Denver Beer Company, Upslope, among others, to enjoy from United customized tasting boards and beer glasses. The feature bar area is distinguished by five Vestaboards displaying personalized messages and menu offerings and a custom, vibrant blue mural by visual artist Charlo Garcia Walterbach that explores the joy and discovery of new places that travel brings to life.

Inspired by Denver's urban areas, the space features details such as concrete flooring, hand-crafted decor and exposed ceilings for a sleek and modern design. Throughout the space, guests can enjoy a variety of locally-sourced furnishings and artwork, including photography, paintings, sculptures and murals that reflect the Denver community. The entryway features a sculpture inspired by the cones of the Colorado Blue Spruce. Made by Will Schlough, the piece is crafted from dozens of skateboards meant to resemble colorful pinecones. An additional statement mural by local artists, Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios, tells the story of Denver through highly-visual, street art inspired geometric shapes.

A Concourse United Club

Influenced by the Colorado Rocky Mountains, travelers visiting the new club location on the western side of the A Concourse near gate A26 can experience a sense of place among locally-sourced furniture and decor that reflects Colorado's outdoor landscapes and experiences. Designed to feel like a ski lodge, two fireplace lounges, stacked wood, flannel patterned cushions and vintage ski decor make travelers feel like they're nestled deep in the woods on a Colorado retreat.

This 24,000 sq.-ft club offers two premium bars and 400 seats across two levels of club space. There's room to grab food and drinks, play a few rounds of shuffleboard in the game lounge or relax near the fireplaces.

The space features hand-crafted, custom artwork from local artists, including a sculptural installation from Colorado-based artist Amy Hoagland that uses glass rods to form a topographic-inspired piece that creates an optical illusion from different vantage points. A custom 'Come Fly With Us' mural by Denver-based multidisciplinary designer Adam Vicarel is prominently displayed in the club's game lounge, and it showcases a combination of colors and shapes that exemplify travel and the Colorado landscape. Additional local artwork includes a glass sculpture, mixed media collages, photographs and paintings inspired by Colorado nature.

Both club locations include enhanced amenities, such as free high-speed Wi-Fi, self-scan entry gates for seamless club access, agent on demand kiosks for any travel planning questions and wellness rooms. Each club also serves premium culinary offerings with local flair, including oatmeal paired with Colorado honey, egg frittata inspired by the Denver omelet (ham, bell peppers, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese), Colorado Club sandwiches and pork green chili.

This expansion is part of the carrier's nearly $1 billion investment to further improve the customer experience in Denver. Earlier this year, United announced new non-stops to six destinations including four not served by any other Denver airline and local infrastructure improvements such as 12 new gates set to open in the A and B concourses by the middle of 2024 – giving United 90 total gates, the most at Denver International Airport.

For more information on United Club locations, visit united.com/unitedclub, and view media assets here.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

