Accounting Seed Unveils New Financial Analytics Solution and AR Automation Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, the #1 accounting solution built on the Salesforce Platform, unveiled its latest offering, Accounting Seed Financial Analytics, during Dreamforce, Salesforce's flagship event bringing together Salesforce users from across the globe. The launch of the new product offering highlights Accounting Seed's commitment to the Salesforce Platform and deepens their dedication to providing greater business insight and efficiency to small-to-mid sized companies.

Built on the CRM Analytics platform, Accounting Seed Financial Analytics presents key financial metrics in powerful dashboards and charts. It allows businesses to visualize financial and performance goals and analyze revenue and spend across any segment—giving leaders and teams access to meaningful insights to drive growth and profitability.

"Through the launch of Accounting Seed Financial Analytics, we're not just providing a new solution; we're delivering a resource that empowers businesses with access to key metrics and interactive charts to drill down into business performance on a deeper, more impactful level," said Ryan Sieve, chief technology officer at Accounting Seed. "Accounting Seed Financial Analytics furthers our mission to help companies make faster and more accurate business decisions, and we are thrilled to offer another powerful solution on the Salesforce Platform."

This news comes shortly after Accounting Seed unveiled its new AR Automation feature. The first in a series of new accounting automation capabilities, AR Automation eliminates the need for manual credit card reconciliation—reducing time spent from hours to minutes.

"The innovations Accounting Seed brings to the market represent our team's dedication to taking full advantage of technology to help our customers drive efficiency and growth," said Steve Lorenc, chief executive officer at Accounting Seed. "It's not just about features and enhancements—it's about providing a seamless path for businesses to navigate the challenges of today with the financial data they need to make informed decisions."

Accounting Seed continues to expand the company's product development efforts to support greater automation and enable a single source of financial truth for businesses using Salesforce.

To learn more about Accounting Seed Financial Analytics and AR Automation, sign up for the live demo webinar, Leveling-up Your Accounting Tech with Analytics and Automation, happening on Wednesday, October 4, at 1pm EDT.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed was published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

