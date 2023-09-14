The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule for Annual Member Summit

The annual Linux Foundation Member Summit unites projects and organizations helping to advance open source technologies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the schedule for The Linux Foundation Member Summit , taking place October 24-26 in Monterey, California. The full schedule can be viewed here .

The Linux Foundation Member Summit is an annual event for Linux Foundation member organizations (over 3,000), fostering collaboration, innovation, and partnerships among business and technical leaders looking to advance open source strategy, implementation, and investment in their organizations. The 2023 Member Summit features 65+ sessions focused on the leading projects, technologies, and topics that are driving digital transformation across the open source ecosystem. Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Session Highlights Include:

Attend

Attendance at The Linux Foundation Member Summit is limited to members of The Linux Foundation, as well as to governing board members of LF Projects, media, speakers, and sponsors. Invitation codes have been sent to member organization representatives. If you already have an invitation code, register here . If you do not, you may contact us for more information on attendance opportunities.

Event Sponsors

The Linux Foundation Member Summit is made possible thanks to event sponsors including:

Platinum: AWS and OpenSearch;

Gold: Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Google; and

Silver: IBM and QualitySoft; and

Bronze: Instaclustr

If you are not an LF member company but would like to attend The Linux Foundation Member Summit, sponsoring it is an excellent opportunity to gain additional access to the event and its attendees for strategic discussions and collaboration. Learn more here or email sponsorships@linuxfoundation.org .

ABOUT THE LINUX FOUNDATION

