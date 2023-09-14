Quintessential Nominated for Two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards

Multigenerational Producers Matetic & Quinta do Vallado Nominated for New World Winery of the Year & European Winery of the Year Respectively

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wine importer, marketer and sales company, Quintessential is honored to be nominated for two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards for New World Winery of the Year and European Winery of the Year. Influential producers Matetic Vineyards, located in the Rosario Valley in Chile, and Quinta do Vallado, located in the Douro Valley in Portugal, are in the running for these titles respectively due to their storied histories and industry achievements. Managed by the Kreps family, Quintessential marks these accolades while celebrating 20 years of exclusively championing family-owned and operated wineries. Quintessential's global portfolio includes 30 dynamic families with 41 wineries in 11 countries.

Quintessential is nominated for two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards 2023: New World and European Winery of the Year.

Steve Kreps Sr. shares, "Our relationship with Wine Enthusiast spans back to our early years as a company. These nominations are a true privilege to receive from this prestigious industry publication." Dennis Kreps adds, "The quality of our diverse global portfolio of family-owned wineries is the reason we were honored with Importer of the Year in 2020, so to receive continued recognition on their behalf is outstanding."

Matetic Vineyards occupies over 200 planted acres between the San Antonio and Casablanca Valleys of Chile in the Rosario Valley, with ocean influences and a unique climate. Notably Matetic Syrah became Chile's first cool climate Syrah along with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Matetic obtained organic certification by CERES GmbH and was awarded biodynamic certification by Demeter. The winery is dedicated to sustainable tourism, inviting wine lovers around the world to stay at their certified organic boutique hotel, La Casona. During the pandemic, Matetic developed an interactive experience called "The Trail of Senses" that highlights biodynamic farming and winemaking. Matetic's Syrahs have consistently scored 92/93 from Wine Enthusiast in recent vintages and 92/91 points for their EQ Pinot Noir (2018 and 2017 respectively).

Quinta do Vallado has been producing wines from Portugal's Douro Valley since 1716. Founded by the legendary Doña Antónia Adelaide Ferreira, the 250-acre property is run by sixth generation owners João Ferreira Alvares Ribeiro and Francisco Ferreira. The estate includes 100-year-old field blend vines, single variety plots and certified organic vineyards. The winery produced Port wines exclusively until the 1990's when it expanded production into dry wines. Quinta do Vallado built a state-of-the-art winery in 2009, along with a sophisticated hotel in 2015 to promote tourism to the Douro Valley. Vallado has secured 16 scores of 94+ from Wine Enthusiast in the last 5 years.

About Quintessential:

Based in Napa, California—Quintessential is a leading fine wine importer, marketer and sales company exclusively representing family-owned wineries. An early champion of multi-generational producers, Quintessential values expressions of celebrated terroir from around the world. Led by father and son, Steve Sr. and Dennis Kreps, the global portfolio now includes 30 dynamic families with 41 wineries from 11 countries.

