Citius Pharmaceuticals Reschedules Participation in Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference for November 2023

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, has rescheduled its participation in Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual Conference to November 2023 due to funeral services for the late Howard Safir, a long-time member of the Citius Board. Mr. Mazur was originally scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:30pm. Additional details regarding participation in the Sidoti conference in November will be shared closer to the event.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and LYMPHIR™, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL. Mino-Lok was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com .

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.