Healthsperien President Tom Koutsoumpas Named as 2023's Top Innovators by Modern Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthsperien LLC, a Washington, DC-based health care consulting firm focused on strategic, regulatory, legislative, and implementation issues, is proud to announce that Tom Koutsoumpas, Founder and President, has been selected for a Top Innovator award by Modern Healthcare. This leading industry publication released the profiles of the 25 national honorees in their latest issue, available online at ModernHealthcare.com/Top-Innovators.

"This underscores the need for a relentless pursuit of excellence and pushing boundaries in our field" Tom Koutsoumpas

The Top Innovators program honors 25 leaders and organizations who are instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that achieve measurable results in improving care and contributing to clinical and financial goals.

"Innovation can take many forms, as evidenced by our honorees--both individuals and organizations--in this year's class of Top Innovators," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Healthcare. "Whether they are making backroom functions more efficient, establishing partnerships across the industry, or developing tools to broaden consumers' access to care, these winners are producing results and forging a path that others should follow."

This award recognizes Tom's efforts in driving innovation through several initiatives at the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), where he serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). NPHI is a unique not-for-profit organization that includes members of over 100 hospice/advanced illness care providers nationwide. NPHI members care for over 150,000 patients and families across America every day and annually provide over 150 million dollars in charity care. Tom also serves as Chairman of the Board for Capital Caring Health (CCH), one of the oldest and largest not-for-profit advanced illness care, primary care at home, and palliative and hospice care providers in the nation - now a member of Chapters Health System, the largest non-profit hospice provider in the U.S. The Wall Street Journal recently interviewed him, Tom Koutsoumpas Wants to Ease the Ordeal of Dying, about his leadership in not-for-profit hospice and palliative care work in the U.S.

"It is a tremendous honor to be acknowledged as one of this year's Top Innovators by Modern Healthcare," stated Tom Koutsoumpas, Founder and President of Healthsperien. "As a fervent advocate for health care innovation and having dedicated my entire career to enhancing person-centered outcomes and the overall healthcare landscape, this recognition underscores the significance of our relentless pursuit of excellence and pushing the boundaries in our field."

Tom has been an integral force in health care innovation throughout his career and has emerged as a prominent leader on issues related to Medicare, elder care, advanced illness, and hospice care with a career that spans several decades, starting with various roles at the U.S. Senate from advising on federal affairs at the Indiana Governor's Office to leading the development of a substantial federal and state presence for one of the nation's largest health care companies. He co-founded and currently co-chairs the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by serious illnesses by elevating their issues, advising decision makers, and leading a coalition of member organizations to advocate for policies that ensure greater access, equity, and enhanced quality of life. He also co-authored the book A Roadmap to Success: Transforming Advanced Illness Care in America. One of his newest innovative endeavors is co-founding Act Now for Mental Health, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to mental health services and supports while fighting the stigma associated with mental health challenges for young adults (ages 17-32).

