DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT® INTRODUCES NEW HYDRATION PROGRAM WITH WATERDROP® TO HELP TRAVELERS EMBRACE A MOMENT OF PAUSE

As advocates for hydration, Delta Hotels by Marriott and waterdrop® aim to inspire leisure & business travelers to prioritize wellness while on the go and experience a new way of hydrating

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that moves at a rapid pace, finding moments of pause and self-care is paramount to maintaining momentum. Delta Hotels by Marriott ®, part of Marriott Bonvoy ®'s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, is furthering its commitment to creating seamless and thoughtful travel experiences by introducing an exclusive new and complimentary hydration program with waterdrop ®, whose mission is to encourage people to drink more water so that they can live a healthier, longer, and more sustainable life.

Guests checking into any of Delta Hotels' more than 120 locations around the world – including the new Delta Hotels by Marriott New York Times Square – can now indulge in a refreshing twist to their hydration routine, by infusing their water with waterdrop's compact, sugar-free flavor cubes – the world's first Microdrink cubes designed to dissolve and enrich water with natural fruits, plants, and vitamins. As waterdrop®'s Microdrinks dissolve, an effervescent transformation occurs, infusing the water with enticing flavors that stimulate the senses. This experience goes beyond just hydration; it's a moment for guests to collect their thoughts, rejuvenate, and find the boost or focus they need to continue their journey.

"At Delta Hotels, we recognize the significance of well-being in today's fast-paced environment and know that sometimes it's best to slow down in order to speed up," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International. "Our new hydration program with waterdrop® aligns perfectly with our brand's ethos of delivering thoughtful touches for our on-the-go leisure and business guests. This hydration program invites travelers to take a moment to pause and recharge amidst their busy schedules."

The Microdrink cube flavors – Boost, Focus, and Glow – offer a range of options to cater to different preferences and needs. Additionally, the cubes are simple and easy to use: simply dissolve them in cold still or sparkling water to create a revitalizing and flavorful drink. Bonus: waterdrop® cubes are vegan, gluten-free, and free from added sugars. waterdrop®'s Microdrink cubes encapsulate only the essence of flavored drinks, minimizing packaging and reducing CO2 emissions during transport by up to 98%.

"waterdrop® is thrilled to partner with Delta Hotels by Marriott® to bring a new dimension of wellness to travelers around the world," said Martin Murray, Co-founder and CEO of waterdrop®. "We are excited to offer our innovative Microdrink cubes, to encourage people to prioritize hydration as a key element of their well-being during travel. Together with Delta Hotels, we invite travelers to savor the moment, rejuvenate, and embrace a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while on the go."

The Delta Hotels guest experience focuses on the details that truly matter, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay. Every touchpoint is thoughtfully designed and prioritized to allow business travelers to glide through their day without friction, and to enable leisure guests to enjoy the journey and make the most of quality time with those they're traveling with or visiting.

The brand's hotel amenities are rooted in its signature approach of meticulously delivering the key essentials guests need and eliminating everything they don't. This includes offering accessible hydration options from complimentary water bottles in room to hydration stations, which are conveniently located at select Delta Hotels to provide guests with an easy way to pause and rehydrate throughout their stay, while also benefiting the planet.

Delta Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information on Delta Hotels' new hydration program with waterdrop, please visit https://delta-hotels.marriott.com/collaborations/.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott®

Delta Hotels by Marriott creates a seamless travel experience in over 120 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and Caribbean. Delta Hotels focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand's simple and intuitive designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information, please visit www.deltahotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram . Delta Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About waterdrop®

waterdrop® is a fast-growing hydration brand based in Vienna, Austria, disrupting the beverage industry with its innovative waterdrop® Microdrink and global hydration platform. The company's mission is to encourage people to drink more water in a sustainable way, with its sugar-free, flavored cubes dissolving in water to enrich it with natural fruit & plant extracts and valuable vitamins. waterdrop® is significantly reducing plastic use and CO2 emissions, thanks to its individual recyclable packaging for each cube. The company also partners with Plastic Bank, pledging to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold. waterdrop® has grown to have more than 2 million online customers and over 300 employees, with product listings in over 20,000 retail outlets and more than 40 waterdrop® stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.waterdrop.com.

