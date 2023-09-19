MR BLACK ESPRESSO MARTINI FEST IS BACK FOR ITS SECOND YEAR, SHOWCASING AMERICA'S MOST INNOVATIVE ESPRESSO MARTINIS ACROSS 14 CITIES

For one week only, 220+ bars will highlight their take on America's new favorite cocktail: the Espresso Martini

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Parmesan Espresso Martini! For one week only from October 9th through 15th, Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is spotlighting the craftiest and most viral takes on the Espresso Martini during its second annual Espresso Martini Fest, now bigger and better than ever. Featuring a selection of over 220 of Mr Black's favorite bars across the US, coffee and cocktail lovers alike can indulge in some of the most innovative Espresso Martini creations – from labneh egg foam to corn sotol – at their local bars to sip and savor whether during happy hour or a night out on the town.

Mr Black's specialty-grade cold brew coffee liqueur is quickly becoming the preferred choice for the country's best bars and restaurants - in large part because of its true coffee flavor. Discerning drinkers know that ingredients matter - better coffee makes better coffee cocktails. The Mr Black team, full of certified coffee nerds, knows an Espresso Martini is not complete without Mr Black. Its iconic taste of freshly roasted coffee with notes of dark chocolate and caramel makes for an undeniably smooth finish.

Venues for Espresso Martini Fest were hand-picked by the Mr Black team, showcasing exemplary classic Espresso Martinis and innovative cold-brewed creations all week long. Be it clarified, carbonated, nitro-infused, stacked into a tower, or garnished with cannoli, over 220 bars from across the country are coming together to create an exhilarating week of Espresso Martinis.

Mark your calendars for October 9th – 15th as a variety of unique, one-of-a-kind Espresso Martinis set up shop in your city, curated by top mixologists, including but not limited to:

Motek by mixologist Christine Wiseman : Taking inspiration from the Vietnamese egg yolk cream coffee now with a Tel Aviv spin, this cocktail incorporates a labneh egg foam to give it a hint of acidity for a truly delectable and one-of-a-kind taste profile.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry by mixologist Tyler Hunter : We turned the Espresso Martini into a sneaky treat! Our coffee beans have notes of milk chocolate, brownie, and hazelnut that are combined with Mr Black to unify a perfect combination of flavors for this cocktail.

Yuenyeung by mixologist Channing Centeno : Yuenyeung is a classic Cantonese beverage that is part black tea and part coffee. It's rich, bitter, creamy, and sweet, and when made with Mr Black creates a perfectly balanced and authentic creation.

Baby I'm Amaized by mixologist Kayla Dowell : Baby I'm Amaized is not your traditional Espresso Martini -- It's far from it. We started playing around with corn for a cocktail we used to have on our menu, using masa and fat washing. I added a bar spoon of Mr. Black to the cocktail and the flavors blew my mind.

Coco Cafecito by mixologist Emilio Salehi : Coffee is very present in South American culture, and the Venezuelan rum, cold brew along with the flavor of nuts and fruit coming from Mr Black really set this cocktail apart.

Discover the list of participating venues at the Mr Black Espresso Martini Festival Hub and join us in celebrating the culmination of Espresso Martini Fest at The Mr Black Espresso Martini House in NYC on Friday, October 13th from 7-10pm featuring live music, innovative cocktails from top bars, light bites and more. RSVP to reserve your spot at https://MrBlackEMF.eventbrite.com (must be 21+)!

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. Mr Black encourages consumers of legal drinking age to drink responsibly. For more information, please visit https://www.mrblack.co/us.

ABOUT MR BLACK COFFEE LIQUEUR

Made by hand at their distillery and coffee roastery north of Sydney, Australia, this liqueur is a bittersweet blend of top-grade Arabica coffees and Australian wheat vodka. A first of its kind, Mr Black employs an entirely cold extraction, with no added flavors, fillers, or preservatives. Using a slow-drip method results in a more robust and sweet profile, creating a liqueur that is bold, complex, balanced, and unapologetically coffee. Mr Black is the #1 super-premium, and #1 fastest growing coffee liqueur in the USA.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

