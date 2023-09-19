Northwest Oncology & Hematology Partners with Canopy to Enhance Operations for Continuous Care Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Oncology & Hematology (NWOH), a QOPI-certified practice and member of the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) , today announced a partnership with Canopy , the first Intelligent Care Platform for oncology. This partnership aims to further enhance patient outcomes by streamlining operations for continuous care delivery, as well as maximize the benefit of reimbursement programs like Chronic and Principal Care Management (CCM/PCM).

NWOH is replacing multiple systems with Canopy's comprehensive platform to provide advanced workflow automation and decision support for triage staff and other departments, ultimately driving more time for patient care.

"Northwest Oncology & Hematology is committed to providing the highest-quality care, which means being there for patients and their families when they're away from the clinic," said Kimberly Hunt, Chief Operating Officer of Northwest Oncology & Hematology. "Delivering continuous care requires significant triage resources and coordination across multiple teams. That's where Canopy comes in—a technology partner to help us deliver, capture, and manage all of the care that happens between office visits."

The Canopy Platform features ePRO-based remote monitoring tools that enable patients to report issues between office visits, as well as intelligent task management and decision support capabilities for care teams. Nurses can efficiently manage reports in a single Work Queue that intelligently prioritizes issues based on clinical urgency and enables seamless collaboration and task management across departments, all while auto-documenting key information to the EHR.

Real-world studies of Canopy's ePRO and remote triage system show high patient engagement—88% at six months [JCO, 2022]—correlating with significant outcomes, including a 22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations [ASCO, 2022] and up to a 45% increase in treatment persistence [ASCO, 2022].

NWOH is also implementing Chronic and Principal Care Management (CCM/PCM) to support continuous care efforts and other quality care initiatives. Canopy's Program Management module intelligently prioritizes eligible patients for program enrollment while streamlining consent processes and end-to-end care workflows for staff, including automated care time capture.

Canopy recently announced new partnerships with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and Hawaii Cancer Care , rapidly growing its network of leading oncology practices. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

About Northwest Oncology & Hematology:

Northwest Oncology & Hematology offers advanced care and treatment for lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, colon cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, head and neck cancers, esophageal cancer, leukemia and blood cancer, lymphoma, sarcoma and anemia and blood diseases/disorders. For more information, visit www.northwestoncology.com.

About Canopy:

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new revenue streams from high-quality care. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

