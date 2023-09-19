THOR'S SKYR LAUNCHES NEW LACTOSE-FREE SKYR FORMULA ACROSS ALL FLAVORS

The American-made skyr brand's new formula contains more protein per serving with no added sugar and is more accessible than ever for consumers

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor's Skyr , the American-made skyr brand using traditional Icelandic methods and all natural ingredients, announces today its new lactose-free formula with more protein per serving. The Thor's Skyr unique lactose-free formula will debut alongside three new flavors at this year's Natural Products Expo East on September 20 through September 23 in Philadelphia.

According to Data Bridge Research , the U.S. lactose-free market is currently valued at $12.6 billion and, growing at an annual rate of 12.45%, is expected to reach $32.2 billion by 2029. The brand new Thor's Skyr formula allows dairy and non-dairy consumers alike to receive the protein-packed benefits of skyr made from cow's milk, while also making it easier to digest, maintaining lower blood sugar levels. The new lactose-free formula is also naturally sweeter, removing the need for added sugar in their flavored offerings, which include vanilla, strawberry, and blueberry, as well as three new flavors launching this fall: coconut, key lime, and coffee.

Icelandic skyr makers have been producing lactose-free skyr for the past decade, and in an effort to provide Americans with authentic skyr that is inclusive for all to consume, Thor's Skyr is now bringing those same methods to the U.S. The new recipe also results in a higher protein content—the fan-favorite plain Thor's Skyr now has 21 grams of protein per 6-ounce cup, while the flavored offerings contain 18 grams of protein—which is particularly significant as other skyr brands are reformulating their recipes to offer less protein per serving.

"We know consumers are looking for more protein and less sugar, so we are excited to be able to launch our new formula that will help introduce skyr to a wider demographic," says Unnar Beck Daníelsson, CEO of Thor's Skyr. "Not only does the skyr taste delicious and refreshing, but it allows people with lactose intolerances and stomach sensitivities to enjoy the product as much as anyone else. We are committed to educating consumers on the benefits of skyr and look forward to continuing to bring healthy yet flavorful options to our customers so they can be confident that Thor's Skyr is the right choice."

Now available in over 1,600 stores nationwide, including Giant and Stop & Shop, Thor's Skyr was founded by actors Dylan Sprouse and Terry Crews; actor and professional strongman Hafþór Björnsson; and restaurant veteran and entrepreneur Unnar Beck Daníelsson. With more protein and less sugar than yogurt, Thor's Skyr is the perfect choice for breakfast, lunch, or a late-night snack.

Those attending Expo East will be able to sample the new formula and flavors firsthand at Booth #2523, while the new formula begins to roll out in stores across the country in the coming weeks. For more information on Thor's Skyr, including nutritional information and a store locator, visit the website at www.thorsskyr.com .

About Thor's Skyr

Thor's Skyr is an American company founded by Dylan Sprouse, Hafþór Björnsson, Unnar Daníelsson, and Terry Crews, which produces skyr proudly made in the USA using methods developed in Iceland. The skyr is made in Pennsylvania using traditional Icelandic methods and all natural ingredients, with milk sourced from a cooperative of premium dairy producers. The Icelandic method for making skyr instead of yogurt results in higher protein and less sugar, with a thicker texture that feels creamy, but with only 2% fat. Thor's Skyr is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a late-night snack. Available in seven flavors: plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, coffee, key lime, and coconut. For more information, including nutritional information and a store locator, visit www.thorsskyr.com .

