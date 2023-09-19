TWO BEAR CAPITAL NAMES DR. J. SETH STRATTAN AS GENERAL PARTNER

Leading the Silicon Valley Office, Dr. Strattan's New Role Will Include Expanded Responsibilities for Deal Generation and Mentorship of Companies within the Two Bear Capital Portfolio

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Bear Capital, the venture capital firm investing in disruptors in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security, today announced the promotion of J. Seth Strattan, PhD to General Partner. In this new leadership role, Dr. Strattan will take on more responsibilities for identifying and securing investment opportunities and mentoring the growth and development of companies within the Two Bear Capital portfolio. He will work closely with Founder and Managing Partner Mike Goguen to chart the strategic course for the firm as it enters a period of expansion. Strattan leads the Silicon Valley office and is focused on the application of data science, software engineering, and genomics technologies to solve problems in medicine and biology.

Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner said: "Seth Strattan has been an incredible partner to me and an asset to Two Bear Capital. Having deep domain expertise embedded into our investment team has distinguished us from other firms. Seth's experience and insights not only help us identify opportunities in the marketplace but also mentor founders in a way that creates tremendous value. I look forward to seeing all that Seth can accomplish as he takes on an even greater leadership role within our firm."

Strattan joined Two Bear Capital from Stanford University where he built and led engineering and data science teams in the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE), Human Cell Atlas (HCA), and International Human Epigenomics (IHEC) consortia. Previously, he held entrepreneurial and management positions in enterprise software and consulting. He brings to Two Bear Capital a passion for empowering collaborations between scientists and engineers to deliver durable, reproducible solutions to problems in genomics and health. Strattan holds a PhD in Structural Biology and a BA in Philosophy from Stanford University.

Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in brilliant entrepreneurs who have breakthrough ideas. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build an ecosystem of support, economic opportunity and innovation that brings the most meaningful ideas to market in the form of enduring high-impact businesses that benefit society as a whole, while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive innovations in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information visit: www.twobearcapital.com

