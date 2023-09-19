UST Wins 10 Brandon Hall 2023 Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

~Latest recognition from leading human capital management research and analysis firm includes five gold and five silver awards~

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has received a total of 10 awards, including five gold and silver each, from Brandon Hall's 2023 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards. Gold awards were presented to UST in the "Best Advance in Leadership Development for Women", "Best Use of Blended Learning", "Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning", "Best Advance in Corporate Culture Transformation", and "Best Advance in Creating a Talent Management Strategy" categories. Silver awards were presented to the company in the categories of "Best Advance in Leadership Development", "Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program", "Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development", "Best Advance in Performance Management", and "Best Advance in Succession and Career Management". UST has been recognized by the respected industry analysts in the past, receiving three gold awards as part of its impressive 10 total awards from the Brandon Hall Group in 2022.

These latest wins for UST are significant because the prestigious Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are presented to the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. All entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives who found that UST has established a robust HCM leadership development program that offers exceptional career development opportunities to employees across the organization. These awards denote UST's sustained excellence across a wide range of Human Capital Management practice areas including Leadership Development, Learning & Development, Talent Management, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

UST's commitment to setting the bar across these diverse focus areas is a direct result of the company's prioritization of career development opportunities and its "Servant Leadership" philosophy that places employees at the center of talent strategies. UST's unique approach focuses on creating growth and development opportunities for employees at all levels of the organization, raising their ability to have a positive impact on the business while also increasing workplace satisfaction.

"This latest recognition from the Brandon Hall Group demonstrates that a sustained commitment to excellence is a core UST value. We are continuing to invest in innovative career training and talent development programs as part of our emphasis on a robust human capital management strategy that builds a dynamic workplace culture while also positioning the company for long term success. By aligning business needs with career development opportunities at every level of the organization, UST has been able to achieve outstanding business results while also opening new doors for our valued team members," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST.

"Creating an open and engaging workplace culture through employee enablement initiatives has been a critical component of our leadership development agenda. At UST, we embrace a unique Servant Leadership philosophy that empowers employees and offers holistic development and career advancement opportunities. This latest recognition from Brandon Hall helps to confirm our leadership in human capital management and UST's status as an employer of choice," said Madana Kumar, Vice President, and Global Head – Leadership Development, UST.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader, Brandon Hall Group.

UST is dedicated to working with clients across the globe to achieve boundless impact, enhancing operations through innovative digital transformation solutions and remains committed to providing immersive career advancement training and opportunities for its employees.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST