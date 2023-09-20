Global University Systems at United Nations Headquarters: Pioneering efforts to Bridge the Educational Divide

Global University Systems Logo (CNW Group/Global University Systems) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global University Systems (GUS), in a pioneering partnership with the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America (OIJ), is set to host a pivotal event titled "Bridging the Educational Divide" on site at the UN General Assembly at their headquarters in New York. Set for Wednesday, 20 September 2023, this event aims to tackle the educational and digital disparities prevalent in Ibero-America.

The focal point of this symposium revolves around topics and discussions aimed at driving action from the community to global levels to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will particularly focus on quality education (SDG 4 and 17), reducing inequalities (SDG 10), and promoting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

Amid an era where the voices of youth bear unprecedented significance, the event's core mission is to amplify these voices, igniting the latent potential of Ibero-American youth to take an active role in shaping their nations' growth trajectories. It casts a spotlight on nurturing youth leadership, refining essential skills, and championing democracy and youth rights through enriching intercultural exchanges.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of internal and external speakers, each delving into a range of topics pertinent to education and sustainable development:

Mr Aaron Etingen, CEO of Global University Systems: "Promoting sustainable growth through global digital literacy. How cross-discipline digitally-enabled education bridges the gap between traditional teaching and students' development of competencies relevant to transnational careers. Focus will be given to post-pandemic behavioural shifts, rapid AI evolution with reference to the economic climate that is driving an unprecedented avalanche of challenges and opportunities for both educators and students."



Rt. Hon. Jo Johnson , Chairman of FutureLearn: "Education in the age of AI, the contribution of international students to national and sustainable developmental goals and the opportunities for Ibero-America."



Ms Yuliya Etingen, Chief Impact Officer at Global University Systems: "Education as a force behind sustainable development and its impact in Ibero-America."



Ms Cyndi Mcleod, CEO of Global University Systems Canada: "Collaborative Education for a Sustainable Future: Sharing Canada's Best Practices in Empowerment and Diversity with Ibero-America."



Mr Sheldon Levy , President and Vice-Chancellor at University Canada West: "International students' mobility and housing affordability - a Canada case study and its application for Ibero-American students."



Mr Carl Lygo, CEO and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University: "Breaking the Educational Paradigm to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all."

Yuliya Etingen, Chief Impact Officer at GUS, shared her thoughts on the upcoming UN event: "I am profoundly honoured to announce our event at the United Nations, as we firmly believe that education serves as the cornerstone of a sustainable future. Bringing together leaders from across the globe to deliberate on how education can harness its immense potential as a powerful force for global sustainability is a source of immense pride for us. This event not only underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable future through education but also represents a resounding call to action, an unparalleled opportunity to exchange transformative ideas, and a testament to the pivotal role education plays in addressing the world's most pressing challenges."

The event is slated to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week. The UNGA, the UN's deliberative and policy-making body convenes its annual sessions every September in New York, drawing attendance from heads of state, senior officials and global leaders.

The event will be live-streamed on 20 September 2023 at 10.00am EST here: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1s/k1sef2ymf2

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) is a pioneering and internationally renowned network of higher education institutions dedicated to delivering top-quality education on a global scale. With a diverse portfolio of member institutions spanning various disciplines and regions, GUS places a premium on innovation, accessibility, and student success. Its commitment to preparing students for the challenges of the modern world is evident through a dynamic blend of academic excellence, cutting-edge technology, and industry partnerships. GUS's global reach, coupled with its focus on research, innovation, and community engagement, makes it a leading force in shaping the future of higher education and empowering students to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America (OIJ)

OIJ is an international organization made up of 21 Ibero-American countries, which articulates cooperation on youth matters. At OIJ we strongly believe in young people and their power to transform the world. Therefore, we work with energy and creativity to create the conditions that allow them to do so, hand in hand with governments and in alliance with civil society, the private sector and the global community.

