Monport Laser's Facebook Group: Troubleshoot, Setup, and Learn with Laser Engravers Experts

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, an industry-leading producer of laser engravers, launches a new Facebook community, especially designed for laser engraver creators to interact and communicate on a daily basis.

The community is a platform for like-minded and passionate customers to share their project ideas, engraving parameters, and usage problems. It is also a forum to learn about new trends and developments in the industry. This space is also meant to be an inviting, positive, safe, and secure environment to share feedback directly with the company.

"Our company is excited to share new engraving and cutting ideas and activities," Darren, CEO, said. "We can't wait to see the innovations of our customers. This is a platform for everyone to expand and test their creativity and have some fun."

Monport Laser plans to post regular updates and videos within the community. Consumers will find the latest teaching guides and instructional unboxing content. The company wants customers to understand its machines' advantages, unique characteristics, and proper usage. Besides the Facebook community, Monport Laser also encourages laser engraver enthusiasts to engage on its other social media platforms—YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Get the latest news and engraving ideas on these platforms too.

Monport Laser announced the launch of three new options for its main product lines earlier this year. The company now offers Lightburn-ready 40 CO2 laser engravers, fireproof CO2 engravers, and built-in chiller high-powered CO2 laser engraver machines. These options are compatible with its K40 laser cutter and engraver. The setup is designed for simplicity. The K40 makes laser engraving technology easier and more accessible for beginners. In addition, experts also enjoy the device. Today, the K40 laser has practical uses and applications in medicine, aerospace, manufacturing, and the automotive industry. The K40 is priced between $400 to $500. It may be purchased online store and through local retailers.

"As designers and developers, we've made laser technology more straightforward and accessible,"John Cooper, the laser machine developer, said. "Newcomers don't need to feel intimidated by our K40 laser engraver. We're here to guide them every step of the way. This product is known for its user-friendly interface and powerful design tools."

Monport Laser was established in 2020, and it has grown into one of the fastest-growing manufacturers of engraving and cutting tools. In its first year, the company sold 10,000 in the same year. In 2022, Monport Laser increased sales to 600,000 units. At present, the company has warehouses in Europe and the United States. It produces and distributes more than 200 products worldwide.

