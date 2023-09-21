Fisher Investments Reviews Its Top Defined Contribution Adviser Award

Firm's 401(k) Solutions Group recognized by National Association of Plan Advisors



PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments reviews its small business retirement plan division's recent recognition. Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions was named a Top Defined Contribution Advisor Firm by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). NAPA's prestigious "Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Firms" list spotlights the nation's top retirement plan advisor firms with at least $1 billion in defined contribution (DC) assets under advisement. This marks Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions' second consecutive appearance on the "Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms" list, and fifth overall honor from NAPA.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized by NAPA as one of the country's leading retirement plan advisors," said Nathan Fisher, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions. "This prestigious recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to always doing what's best for our clients and helping build a more financially secure retirement for participants and beneficiaries of the retirement plans we manage."

Fisher Investments Reviews the Award Criteria

An affiliate of the American Retirement Association, NAPA is an advocacy group exclusively focused on retirement plan advisors. NAPA selects firms for their "Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms" list based on information about their practices, including advised DC assets.

From 2017-2019, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions was also named to NAPA's "Top Defined Contribution Advisors Firms" list, which is focused on single-office firms.

For more information about Fisher Investments, review www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions

Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions is dedicated to providing superior retirement plan services to small and mid-sized businesses and their employees. Fisher's unique service offering is built on 40+ years of successful wealth management experience and includes our flexible investing platform with institutional class funds. As Fisher Investments reviews and observes, our clients experience the benefit of ongoing support from a dedicated Retirement Counselor whose focus is making the management of a company retirement plan easier, while helping employees plan for a dignified retirement. For more information on Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions, please visit http://www.fisher401k.com/ .

Media Contacts

The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association, was created by and for retirement plan advisors. NAPA members benefit from access to the association's advocacy, information and education resources, as well as preferential rates and access to NAPA events, discounts on education offerings, and the opportunity to be recognized in widely regarded industry accolades. Each year, NAPA publishes a list of top retirement plan advisors and defined contribution practices—recognizing advisors selected based on criteria including information about their practices, notably advised defined contribution assets. Fisher Investments pays an annual membership fee to be eligible for consideration. For more information about this award, please visit: https://www.napa-net.org/top-dc-advisor-multi-office-firms-2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Investments