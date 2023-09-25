MacLean Power Systems Acquires Inertia Engineering & Machine Works

Leading manufacturer of electric grid infrastructure components expands its product portfolio

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean Power, LLC ("MacLean Power Systems", "MPS", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of products for the electric utility and communications infrastructure, announced it completed the acquisition of Inertia Engineering & Machine Works ("Inertia"), a manufacturer of transmission and distribution air break switches.

Inertia, in business for over 25 years, is known for its innovative and quality product offerings dedicated to serving electric utilities in the United States and Canada. Located in Stockton, California, Inertia's engineered products are widely installed across the electric utility grid, providing key functionality in power distribution and transmission.

MacLean Power Systems provides a comprehensive offering of engineered products, including pole line hardware, insulators, arrestors, connectors, anchors, cross-arms, and other related products. Across MPS' utility and communications end markets, the MacLean Power Systems brand has become synonymous with quality and reliability since the Company's founding in 1986. The Company operates in the United States, Canada, South America and Asia with sales offices throughout the world.

Steve Scharnhorst, CEO of MPS, commented "We are thrilled that Inertia is now part of the MPS team. Through our longstanding relationship as a supplier to Inertia, we've become very familiar with their quality manufacturing and expertise in highly engineered switch products. We look forward to supporting Inertia's growth and supporting the team in Stockton to continue to better serve our combined utility customers. Together we will be expanding our reach geographically, while leveraging our combined technical proficiency to design and manufacture quality products that are needed to support grid modernization, hardening and resiliency."

President of Inertia, Megan Rowe, will join MPS as Vice President and General Manager of Stockton Operations. Megan commented, "I am very excited for the opportunity this brings to our workforce. We are proud to help fuel MPS in its mission to provide American made products to support our critical and growing electric infrastructure."

Steve Scharnhorst also added "Of particular interest to MPS was Inertia's ability to help us expand our offerings in fire mitigation and grid hardening. We understand the importance of serving utilities in these critical areas."

Steve Scharnhorst closed by noting "Inertia will stay in Northern California, and we are excited to add our first facility on the West Coast to efficiently serve our key customers in the region."

About MacLean Power Systems

MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of critical products used in the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure. MPS is dedicated to keeping the power and network infrastructure performing optimally by supplying world-class products to maintain electrical and communication services to consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.macleanpower.com .

About Inertia Engineering & Machine Works

Inertia Engineering and Machine Works, Inc. is a manufacturer of medium and high voltage switchgear, automation and specialized products for the electrical power industry. Inertia is committed to producing the highest quality products and delivering those products with superior service and support, providing exceptional value to its customers worldwide. Learn more at www.inertiaworks.com.

Contact:

MacLean Power Systems

Corinne Williams

cowilliams@macleanpower.com

