Bain & Company makes pioneering deployments of state-of-the-art AI tools worldwide

Groundbreaking suite of 12 AI tools rolled out to teams and offices since early 2023

Cutting-edge technology includes Sage, a proprietary ChatGPT-powered platform that rapidly synthesizes firmwide information, data and insight to drive client work

Tools will fuel teams' productivity and maximize value delivered for clients

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is pleased to confirm more details of its pioneering use of artificial intelligence tools it has developed and is deploying worldwide to equip its 18,500-strong multi-disciplinary teams with an extensive and powerful suite of cutting-edge AI technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

The groundbreaking AI tools have been rolled out across the firm in planned phases since early in 2023.

At the core of the technology solutions now enabling 'Bainies' worldwide with AI to enhance their efficiency, productivity, and the effectiveness of their work is Sage, a state-of-the-art proprietary chat platform powered by GPT 4.0 LLM from OpenAI. Sage provides Bain teams ability to generate incredible insights leveraging the wealth of Bain's collective propriety data and expertise in matter of seconds.

It combines this with a simple and seamless front-end for users, allowing Bainies to harness it to accelerate and strengthen innovation and the development of business ideas and solutions firm-wide.

Sage is one of 12 generative AI-based tools Bain has deployed. It was developed in collaboration with OpenAI, the company behind the large-language-model AI technologies ChatGPT and GPT-4, with which Bain & Company formed a global strategic alliance in February this year.

"The world continues to find powerful uses for AI that fuel innovation, productivity and business growth. It's vital for companies to identify not just how AI will impact them, but to also master how they can benefit from this technology that will be critical to long-term competitive advantage," said Manny Maceda, Bain's worldwide managing partner. "At Bain, we understand the importance of exploring these new capabilities now and of equipping our teams with the tools to bring AI's full potential to our clients."

In addition to Sage, Bain is also implementing a full range of other AI-powered tools across the firm. These include Microsoft Copilot, which harnesses the power of generative AI to enhance productivity by performing routine tasks, draft content, and summarizes insights across the Microsoft Office product suite.

Other examples of Bain's proprietary generative AI capabilities include the Expert Call Guide Draft Generator which assists in drafting interview guides and a tool which categorizes datasets and provides sentiment analysis. Still more AI tools are in development at Bain with the goal of deploying AI securely, safely and at scale in the firm.

"I am incredibly proud of what our firm and our technology and knowledge teams have been able to accomplish as we realize and leverage the benefits of AI," said Ramesh Razdan, Bain's global chief technology and information officer. "Rolling out new technologies at this level can be challenging, especially when the technology is still evolving. Our teams have been exceptional in providing the market-leading capabilities and the proper training necessary to effectively deploy generative AI, helping employees understand what these tools can do for them."

Media contacts

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Gary Duncan (London) — Email: gary.duncan@bain.com

Katie Ware (New York) — Email: katie.ware@bain.com

Ann Lee (Singapore) — Email: ann.lee@bain.com

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company