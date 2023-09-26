Ferrovial and Georgia Tech Partner to Advance U.S. Infrastructure

Ferrovial and Georgia Tech entered a master agreement to focus on innovation in transport infrastructure to develop a more sustainable future for mobility

The agreement was formally signed at the university's campus

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a global infrastructure operator, and the Georgia Institute of Technology today announced a long-term partnership focused on advancing innovation in transport infrastructure. The partnership will allow for joint research activities, providing new educational and development opportunities for students and enabling Ferrovial to create a more sustainable future for mobility. The agreement was formally signed at the university's campus in Atlanta.

Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech (left) and Andres Sacristan, CEO of Cintra Global (right) (PRNewswire)

"Georgia Tech is globally recognized for its expertise in infrastructure and mobility, research, and development," said Andres Sacristan, CEO of Cintra Global. "Ferrovial understands our industry must remain agile as transportation continues to evolve. By partnering with universities like Georgia Tech, we can continue to improve the traveler experience and better serve our clients by providing new mobility solutions."

Ferrovial has collaborated with Georgia Tech in research, leveraging its talent for several years. In addition to its expertise in traffic engineering, the Institute has extensive research capabilities in construction, airports, and energy, allowing for a comprehensive and diversified partnership as Ferrovial operates in all these areas.

"Ferrovial is reimagining transportation, and this collaboration will enable Georgia Tech researchers and students to gain a firsthand understanding of the needs of our nation's infrastructure," said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. "We are proud to partner with Ferrovial to drive the future of transportation and mobility, which will bring valuable technological innovation and knowledge transfer to our state."

Ferrovial, through its highways business Cintra, operates five major managed lane projects across the U.S., providing traffic congestion relief to some of the nation's fastest growing regions. Ferrovial's construction division currently manages several large highway construction projects, including the Transform 285/400 highway improvement project in Atlanta. Subsidiaries Ferrovial Construction and Webber have carried out infrastructure improvements in the state of Georgia that amount to nearly $800 million. Ferrovial Airports is a leading airport investor and operator with key investments in the U.S. Through its vertiports business, the company aims to design, build, and operate the infrastructure required by eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft.

"Aligning with Georgia Tech reinforces Ferrovial's commitment to sustainably advancing mobility, enhancing safety, and connecting communities in Georgia, the United States and beyond," said Sacristan.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is a global infrastructure operator committed to developing innovative solutions for a world on the move. With more than 70 years of experience, its family of companies holds leadership positions in transportation infrastructure, construction, waterworks, and energy. The company operates in 15 countries, with U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. Ferrovial employs more than 4,000 people across the U.S. and over 20,000 around the world. For more information, visit ferrovial.us

About the Georgia Institute of Technology

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 45,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

