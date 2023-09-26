Fosun International has been awarded the "ESG Benchmark Awards"

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 (the "Awards") Ceremony was held in Hong Kong on 22 September. Fosun International was awarded the "ESG Benchmark Awards" Silver Award in recognition of its efforts and outstanding performances in the environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance aspects.

With strong support of HSIL as ESG data partner, the Awards are in recognition of the enterprises with outstanding ESG performance

The ESG Achievement Awards is founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), a non-profit organisation, and co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), with the strong support of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) as the ESG data partner. The Awards aims at recognising excellent enterprises and organisations which dedicated in promoting sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities and delivering excellent corporate governance.

Mr. Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government, joined the award presentation ceremony as a guest of honor. Mr. Joseph Chan JP states, "Hong Kong, with its open and internationalised market, robust infrastructure, a regulatory regime aligned with major overseas markets, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talents, not only has the potential, but also the responsibility to lead the region in green finance. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is already leading on various leagues' tables in the region, including arranging Asian international bonds, leading insurance density and scale of asset and wealth management business, as well as offshore RMB liquidity pools and payments. Therefore, Hong Kong is well positioned to be the premier green finance centre of Asia."

Mr. Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, "COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the significance of ESG. Increasingly more businesses and investors have recognised and embraced ESG. This has gradually turned into a major business norm. Yet many institutions are still at an exploration stage. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards possess practical experience and successful cases in sustainable development, and have set exemplars for other companies to set their foot in it."

Fosun's ESG has been recognised by global professional institutions

Fosun International's outstanding ESG ratings remark its wide recognition by the market. Recently, with its outstanding sustainability performance, Fosun International's HSI ESG rating has been upgraded to AA- and has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. Fosun International outperformed 91% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition), and was recognised as an "Industry Mover" by S&P Global.

While developing its businesses, Fosun emphasises the use of ESG criteria to assess its own sustainable development capability and level. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Fosun has been actively engaging its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies. On the environmental front, Fosun has made a commitment to the society - "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050", and is making steady progress towards these targets. Fosun also continued to make unremitting efforts on social welfare. Fosun established Fosun Foundation in 2012, which continues to advance in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health promotion, community building, children and youth welfare, education and culture & art, demonstrating its commitment to public welfare.

The ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 celebrates the outstanding contribution of 59 winning organisations in promoting sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities and delivering excellent corporate governance under 9 awards categories. Other awardees include well-known enterprises such as Henderson Land Development, Sino Land, Wheelock Properties, Chinachem Group, Kerry Logistics, AXA, Café de Coral Holdings, Ocean Park Hong Kong, etc.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun