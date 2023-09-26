Woody Harrelson, Long-Time Vegan & Outspoken Environmentalist, Co-founds Holistic Spirits Company with Wellness Entrepreneur, Amy Holmwood

Made with a selection of specially curated ingredients and packed with infusions of all-natural extracts, Co-founders Amy Holmwood and Woody Harrelson created a range of spirits that give consumers a better way to drink

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Origen, a Specialty Vodka, and Harmony Gin – both all-natural and botanical ingredient based products from the Holistic Spirits Company that offer consumers a better way to drink. Using carefully crafted and certified green distilling methods, Origen and Harmony marry science, nature, and artisanal distillation. Derived from a selection of thoughtfully sourced plants and botanicals, these natural-based spirit formulations are breaking barriers in innovation and, after four years of applied testing, have a patent pending on their unique alcohol composition invention, and recently earned the highly coveted Innovation Award from the prestigious international SIP Competition, along with a Gold medal recognizing incredible taste.

Both Origen and Harmony are infused with a proprietary, natural blend of artichoke leaves, elderberries, green tea leaves, and muscadine grapes (indigenous only to the American South). In addition to these power-packed ingredients, Harmony Gin also includes juniper berries, coriander seed, hyssop, lemon peel, lime peel, angelica root, and orris root. The resulting spirits contain zero sugar, artificial flavors or colors, and no GMOs, offering a tasting experience that redefines the way people will think about vodka or gin.

While the specialty curated botanicals are the star of the show, the base spirits were just as carefully considered. The Holistic Spirits Company research team tested numerous white spirit alcohol bases including grapes, corn, wheat and sugar cane to find the optimal non-gmo, white spirits to serve as the foundation for Origen and Harmony. Origen is made with organic white wheat and Harmony is made with organic corn; each carefully researched and tested to enhance flavor profiles and ingredient functionality. Both spirits are distilled using sustainable initiatives and green, cutting-edge distilling techniques, and the Holistic Spirits Company was just accepted into the highly selective Positive Luxury Accelerator Program, which is a testament to the brand's effort to be a leader in governance and sustainability.

Holmwood, equipped with decades of experience in the wellness industry and unsatisfied with the lack of innovation in the spirits space, used food-science to devise the blend of botanical infusions in Origen and Harmony. "Our team is passionate about using plant science to elevate every cocktail with all natural and functional ingredients," says Holmwood. "Our mission is that Holistic Spirits Company introduces a new era of educating people on ways to have better spirit choices similar to the innovation that has happened in the soft drink and tea beverage industry."

Inspired by overcoming her own series of health issues through holistic methods, Holmwood attained a Master's Degree in Biotechnology Enterprise from John Hopkins University and a Nutrition Sciences Certification from the Stanford Center for Health Education. With the help of Dr. Nathalie Chevreau PhD, RD and years of rigorous testing and research, the team had a final formula ready for production in the spring of 2022.

Once Harrelson tasted Holmwood's innovative Origen blend – and experienced a spirit that was both delicious and had ingredients that inspired him due to their botanical quality and innovative, sustainable production methods – the impassioned and longtime vegan knew he had to help bring the Holistic Spirits Company's products to the world. "For years I've wondered who was going to come along and put my favorite superfoods into spirits," says Harrelson. "I think it's a marvelous thing that Amy came up with, and I admire her sense of purpose. It was a no-brainer to get involved from the start."

Both being disruptors at heart, Holmwood & Harrelson's mission isn't just to provide a better way to drink, it's to showcase something that's sorely lacking across the industry: transparency around ingredients. Consumers should understand what's in their bottles before putting it in their bodies, and in a space where this is a rarity, they decided it was time to launch a spirits company that prioritizes transparency. "No alcohol will ever be healthy, but that doesn't mean we can't be more conscious of what we're putting in our bodies while we enjoy spirits, in whatever setting that may be," says Holmwood.

Origen Holistic Spirits (37% ABV) is available retail for $39.99-$45.99 per 750ml, and Harmony Gin (45% ABV) is available for $40.99-$46.99 at select retailers in California, District of Columbia, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina, and is available online in most states at ReserveBar.com.

Founded by health & wellness entrepreneur, Amy Holmwood, and vegan activist and actor Woody Harrelson, Holistic Spirits Company is the world's first plant-based powered, holistic spirits company made with zero artificial flavors, colors, GMOs or additives, using rigorous testing methods based on nutrition science combined with sustainable production. Holistic Spirits Company brands offer a new way to imbibe sipped neat, over ice or in cocktails. As the founders like to say, "If you're going to drink, drink better."

