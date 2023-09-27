AnitaB.org Establishes New DEI Advisory Program; Names Globally Recognized Executive Bo Young Lee as Program's Inaugural President

Former Uber Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer to spearhead custom workplace culture enhancement services

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the leading global nonprofit organization committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, equality, and belonging in the technology sector, today announced the launch of AnitaB.org Advisory , a consulting division dedicated to helping organizations drive meaningful change through effective DEI strategies. The new offering will be helmed by renowned speaker and human capital, DEI, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) executive Bo Young Lee. The launch was announced during the Opening Plenary session at Grace Hopper Celebration 2023, the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.

AnitaB.org (PRNewswire)

AnitaB.org Advisory will provide tech organizations with practical guidance that goes beyond standard DEI workshops and trainings and will instead apply a systemic approach to DEI that is customized for each organization's business strategy, workforce profile, cultural values, and consumer market. Under Lee's leadership, Advisory will further the AnitaB.org mission of creating a more inclusive, equitable future by fostering greater understanding of the practices necessary for true cultural transformation.

"Bo is a respected DEI advisor, strategist, and practitioner," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "Having her join the AnitaB.org team to head up Advisory is an honor and a privilege as we have collaborated numerous times in the past, holding insightful conversations on the state of DEI ... the conversations that others steer away from. If we don't have these conversations and bring DEI issues to light, we can't create and implement strategy for The Way Forward. We look forward to the impact our organization will make with Bo's experience and expertise and this new offering."

Lee brings 23 years of experience with DEI work and renowned expertise in global DEI implications to the AnitaB.org Advisory team. Prior to joining, she served as Uber Technologies' first chief DEI officer, where she was tasked with leading the total transformation of the company's culture, values, and environment of equity amidst an unprecedented internal and public DEI crisis. Her efforts led Uber to become a leader in the field. Lee has also set the course for improved DEI practices at hundreds of high-profile organizations around the world, including Marriott International, Northern Trust, John Deere, Allstate, Booz & Co., Discover, Aon, Human Rights Campaign, and McKesson.

"AnitaB.org has been a driving force for change in the tech industry for the past 25 years. I'm excited to join and build new ways to advance the AnitaB.org mission while helping partners achieve their DEI and business goals," said Lee. "DEI is facing strong headwinds and scrutiny. Now, more than ever, we must come together and ensure we are building solutions that help companies and organizations reflect the communities they work in and the customers they sell to."

For more information on AnitaB.org Advisory, please visit AnitaB.org/Advisory or contact us at Advisory@AnitaB.org .

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about AnitaB.org and the full roster of programs that our social enterprise offers to help women and non-binary technologists, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations, visit AnitaB.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

