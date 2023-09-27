GAMECHANGER: Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Launches New NIL Program Supporting Female Student-Athletes

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, a leading marketing solutions provider within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, announced the launch of an innovative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program, GAMECHANGER. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to foster talent, promote competition, and encourage the growth of female athletes in both sports and the workplace.

GAMECHANGER is not just a sponsorship program; it is a commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women. With a majority of NIL deals being contracted with male athletes, this program aims to offer opportunities for female student-athletes to gain exposure, enhance their skills, and bring their competitive spirit to life.

"Women are fierce competitors in both sports and business. Multiview's GAMECHANGER NIL Program is designed to highlight and compensate a select group of talented female athletes across America's college campuses," said Multiview CEO, Andy Keith. "Multiview is committed to ensuring female student-athletes are receiving the same attention and opportunities from companies participating in NIL sponsorships."

Multiview is proud to sponsor Ivy Rosenberry and Jacqueline Barnes as the first two athletes to join the GAMECHANGER program. Rosenberry is a senior at Oklahoma State University and the lead pitcher for the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls, the softball team. Barnes is a junior at Texas Christian University, playing defense on the TCU Frogs, the university's soccer team.

"Ivy and Jacqueline exemplify the spirit of competition and dedication that GAMECHANGER seeks to foster," said Maria Brockman, Director of Marketing at Multiview. "Their passion for their respective sports and commitment to excellence make them ideal ambassadors for this program. We are confident that this initiative will benefit them in their athletic careers and future endeavors."

Through these strategic sponsorships, Multiview is striving to attract top talent across the country. By leveraging the voice of student-athletes within their personal networks, the company aspires to reach other athletes and college students who desire to bring their A-game to the professional arena.

"We pride ourselves on developing young professionals to achieve their full potential," added Brockman. "Whether someone pursues a sales career or not, skills like determination, perseverance, a strong work ethic, and a desire to win will take you far."

Athletes

Ivy Rosenberry (senior, softball) - Beginning her collegiate softball career at Virginia Tech , Rosenberry earned early bragging rights as a pitcher. During her freshman and sophomore year, she pitched a no-hitter against Longwood and a complete shutout at her debut game, securing her first ACC victory against Duke . Upon transferring to Oklahoma State University , her success streak continued throughout her junior year achieving a 5-2 record with a 2.65 earned run average, striking out 20 batters in 37.0 innings and holding opponents to a .263 batting average. Rosenberry topped an already stellar season by leading OSU to the college world series last year. Besides her athletic accomplishments, Rosenberry is pursuing agricultural communications and is active in the Oklahoma State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. - Beginning her collegiate softball career at, Rosenberry earned early bragging rights as a pitcher. During her freshman and sophomore year, she pitched a no-hitter against Longwood and a complete shutout at her debut game, securing her first ACC victory against. Upon transferring to, her success streak continued throughout her junior year achieving a 5-2 record with a 2.65 earned run average, striking out 20 batters in 37.0 innings and holding opponents to a .263 batting average. Rosenberry topped an already stellar season by leading OSU to the college world series last year. Besides her athletic accomplishments, Rosenberry is pursuing agricultural communications and is active in the Oklahoma State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Jacqueline Barnes (junior, soccer) - As an outside back for TCU's soccer team, Barnes brings a fierce sense of competitiveness to the field. In high school, she was a four-year letter winner, earning All-District awards each season. As a freshman at TCU , Barnes defended her team in several games, including the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA 2nd Round. She capitalized on this success during her sophomore year, appearing in two Big 12 Tournament games and played in the quarter finals win against Kansas , as well as competed in the semi-finals against Oklahoma . Outside of sports, Jacqueline has always been a diligent student and is pursuing a degree in finance through the Neeley School of Business.

Multiview joins other Stagwell agencies who are transforming the intersection of sport, fandom, and brand transformation; in June 2023, the global marketing network launched SPORT BEACH, its flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, built for brands, platforms, and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.

About Multiview

Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration. For more information about career opportunities at Multiview, visit https://www.multiview.com/careers.

Contact:

Maria Brockman

marketing@multiview.com

