AllSaints Partners with NewStore to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation Journey

The British fashion retailer has tapped the Omnichannel-as-a-Service provider to streamline its in-store operations and improve its DTC mobile app experience

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced AllSaints will roll out its mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) in more than 200 stores globally. This is an extension of the partnership as the British fashion retailer previously selected NewStore to replace its homegrown direct-to-consumer mobile app. These initiatives demonstrate AllSaints' commitment to its digital transformation strategy and its dedication to offering customers a premium, unified, and seamless shopping experience across all channels.

(PRNewsfoto/NewStore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since the company was founded in 1994, AllSaints has prided itself on creating collections that are designed to make people look and feel good. Each piece is crafted with its own unique shape, style, and attention to detail. With NewStore, AllSaints will now offer personalized, high-touch shopping experiences that complement the exceptional quality of its products, regardless of when, where, or how consumers choose to interact with the brand.

"Our goal has always been to create customer journeys that are effortless and contemporary. To do this, we needed a modular yet comprehensive omnichannel platform that could empower us to innovate and adapt," said James Reid, Chief Innovation Officer, AllSaints. "We originally selected NewStore to build our consumer app, but that was just the beginning. By expanding our partnership, we are elevating the overall customer experience and future-proofing our technology strategy at the same time."

The NewStore mPOS will unlock new benefits like enhanced associate mobility, streamlining the checkout process, and allowing AllSaints stylists to interact with customers anywhere on the store floor, using only an iPhone or iPad. Also, by seamlessly integrating with the other components of AllSaints' retail tech stack, NewStore will be able to access all customer, order, and inventory data, enabling a number of unified commerce flows.

At the same time, the AllSaints App , which is powered by NewStore and offered as part of its omnichannel-as-a-service offering, gives customers a premium mobile shopping experience via its beautiful, interactive, and intuitive UX. After going live in March 2023, the app has been downloaded more than 75,000 times, with more than 8,000 reviews and an average app rating of 4.9 stars. Also, the app now accounts for a significant proportion of the brand's total ecommerce revenue, and has more than doubled the performance of the original AllSaints app. Most importantly, because NewStore Consumer Apps seamlessly integrate with the other components of the platform, AllSaints can offer more personalized and efficient interactions, regardless of channel, leading to increased loyalty and sales.

"There is no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to executing an omnichannel strategy, and the composable architecture of our platform offers enterprise brands like AllSaints the agility and adaptability required to meet their digital transformation goals," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "AllSaints' decision to adopt both our mobile POS and consumer app demonstrates their commitment to a holistic omnichannel strategy. By working seamlessly together, these solutions will allow the brand to offer a truly unified shopping experience across every touchpoint."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a global contemporary brand that is headquartered in East London and designs full collections of womenswear, menswear and accessories. AllSaints curates every aspect of the brand experience in-house, from store design and construction to the allsaints.com web platform. The brand has directly operated stores, concessions and outlets across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. In addition, in recent years the brand has enjoyed success in developing non-retail activities around the world, including new wholesale business, licensing income and franchise partnerships. Founded in 1994, AllSaints has approximately 3000 employees across the world and has 255 directly operated stores, franchises, concessions and outlets across 26 countries.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.