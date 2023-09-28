American Heart Association welcomes 2024 New York City Go Red for Women® Centennial Chair

Tifphani White-King of Mazars to chair the Association's flagship women's health movement in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, and the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, today announced that Tifphani White-King, US National Tax Practice Leader for Mazars, will serve as the Centennial Chair of the 2023-2024 New York City Go Red for Women movement.

(PRNewswire)

In 2024, the American Heart Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary and Go Red for Women will celebrate 20 years of educating, empowering and inspiring women to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. For two decades, Go Red for Women has saved and improved women's lives by advancing equitable research and care, advocating for inclusive health policies, and raising awareness.

"I am inspired to lead Go Red for Women during the movement's pivotal 20th anniversary because I am passionate about promoting greater health equity and improved outcomes for women throughout New York City, the country and the world. In this role, I will use my voice to amplify the message that we have the power to change the narrative, because women's heart health matters," said Tifphani. "I'm looking forward to working with the American Heart Association and utilizing the momentum of its centennial celebration to continue the advancement of fighting gender disparities in cardiovascular health and to ensure that every woman has the resources and support to live a long, heart-healthy life."

"We are proud to see Tifphani White-King assume the role of Centennial Chair for the Go Red for Women movement, an initiative that closely aligns with Mazars' values," said Victor Wahba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mazars in the US. "Tifphani's leadership and dedication to championing health equity will undoubtedly generate positive change for women's cardiovascular health and we're excited to see all she can accomplish in this position."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tifphani White-King as Centennial Chair," said Meg Gilmartin, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, American Heart Association, New York City. "Her experience and leadership in driving marketplace growth through strategic direction will make a notable impact on the lives of women who seek health and resource equity in our community, as well as the families that depend on them."

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke continue to be among New York City women's greatest health threats. In the state of New York, heart disease is the number one cause of death, accounting for 32% of all deaths statewide in 2020.

Go Red for Women's 2024 year of programming will feature a series of new and returning events all related to women's heart health and the American Heart Association's lengthy history of dynamic, trailblazing survivors.

The American Heart Association's Centennial Celebration and Go Red for Women's 20th Anniversary will kick off officially in January. The events will all culminate at the annual Go Red for Women Experience at Chelsea Piers, Pier Sixty on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The night will feature over 700 women's health advocates coming together to celebrate the many achievements the New York City Go Red for Women movement has accomplished over the year. Attendees will have the opportunity to rock their favorite red attire, mix and mingle with like-minded community members, dance to the beats of a renowned DJ, and interact with sponsors at the highly-anticipated health and wellness expo – all in support of women's health.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and in, New York City, locally sponsored by platform sponsors Northwell Health, Pfizer,

Bettina Equities, Mazars USA LLP, and Life is Why sponsor White & Warren.

For more information contact Kevin Stec at kevin.stec@heart.org or visit nycgored.heart.org.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 95 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 30,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

For Media Inquiries:

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

About Go Red for Women®

The American Heart Association's signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women's heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 19 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion, and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

For Media Inquiries:

Diego Ortiz Quintero, 201-572-5703, diego.ortizquintero@heart.org

Mark Hurley, 917-445-0207, mark.hurley@heart.org

For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)

heart.org and stroke.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAZARS USA LLP