TestingXperts recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Quality Engineering 2023 (RPA-Based Test Automation)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TestingXperts, global leader in Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering Services, proudly announces that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Quality Engineering 2023 (RPA-Based Test Automation). This prestigious acknowledgment solidifies TestingXperts' position as a market leader in the field of digital assurance and test automation.

TestingXperts specializes in delivering tailored digital assurance solutions based on RPA and AI technologies. With its rapid investments in RPA-based Test Automation, TestingXperts empowers clients to achieve faster time-to-market, reduced testing costs, and improved software quality through hyper-automation.

"We are honored to receive recognition on NelsonHall's NEAT chart for Quality Engineering in RPA-based test automation. This acknowledgment underscores our steadfast commitment to providing futuristic Quality Engineering solutions that cater to our clients' current requirements and future goals. This achievement was possible with our early investments into RPA/AI technologies and close partnerships with industry leaders in this space," said, Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts.

TestingXperts' position as a leader reflects its capabilities to deliver immediate benefits and align with clients' future requirements. TestingXperts partners with clients on hyper-automation with its in-house and commercial RPA-based solutions to deliver measurable business outcomes through latest technologies.

About TestingXperts

TestingXperts proudly stands as a global leader in Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering Services, firmly positioned among five largest providers worldwide. With headquarters strategically located in Pennsylvania, USA, and London, UK, we maintain a dynamic network of offices and delivery centers across the globe. At TestingXperts, our expertise shines through a comprehensive spectrum of Quality Engineering and Testing services that encompass QA/Test Advisory, as well as Functional and Non-Functional testing. Our specialization extends seamlessly to Automation, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, AI/ML, RPA, Blockchain, IOT, and Big Data, reflecting our commitment to a holistic range of capabilities.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

