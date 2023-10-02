Feastables Partners with NBA's Charlotte Hornets in Debuting New Logo Feastables Becomes First Creator-Brand to Partner with NBA Franchise

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feastables , the snacking brand founded by YouTuber Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson, today unveiled an all-new logo and brand identity. Simultaneously, the company has announced a partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, in which Feastables will serve as the team's jersey patch sponsor beginning in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Feastables Primary Logo (PRNewswire)

As a part of the deal, the new Feastables logo will be prominently featured on all Hornets team jerseys, in on-court signage throughout Spectrum Center broadcasts, on media banners used by the team, and in co-marketing opportunities between the two brands.

The partnership signifies the first such collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

"This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future," said Feastables' Reed Duchscher. "The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner."

Today's announcement marks the introduction of Feastables' updated brand design, which will be featured on new products hitting shelves across America and other countries throughout the end of this year.

Feastables was created by MrBeast–who hails from nearby Greenville, North Carolina–in 2022.

About Feastables

Feastables is a snacking brand founded by the largest digital creator on the planet, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (a.k.a. MrBeast ). Rooted in experiences and community, Feastables aims to build an engaging consumer brand centered around bringing everything MrBeast is known for online – fan engagement, games, stunts, and spectacle – to the masses. Products include the MrBeast Bar, Karl Gummies, and MrBeast Cookies. For more information on Feastables and the company's various flavors and product offerings, visit Feastables.com .

Credit: Charlotte Hornets (PRNewswire)

