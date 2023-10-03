Freddy's Hits Milestone with 500th Location Opening in Burleson, Texas

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the opening of its 500th restaurant, located at 608 SW Wilshire Blvd in Burleson, Texas. This significant milestone underscores Freddy's accelerated growth since its inception in 2002 and emphasizes how strongly the concept has resonated in each of the markets it serves.

"As we celebrate this milestone, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Reaching 500 locations was made possible first and foremost through the commitment of our passionate franchise partners, which we believe are the best group of franchisees in the country. Over the years we have had thousands of devoted team members that have contributed greatly to Freddy's success and we have enjoyed the support of our valued guests who have become part of the Freddy's family," says Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Throughout 2023, Freddy's has continued to achieve strong growth, adding over 70 new development commitments to its pipeline through several franchise development agreements, and is anticipating more than 60 new open locations across the country. Earlier this year, the brand also opened its first restaurant within a Major League Baseball stadium at the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium and unveiled a new restaurant prototype at its corporate-owned location in Belleville, Illinois. The brand's wide variety of traditional and non-traditional restaurants have consistently earned the brand recognition as a leading fast-casual concept and franchise system, including being named #23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, #46 on QSR Magazine's esteemed QSR 50 list and #70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

