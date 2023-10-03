Roopa Choodamani Joins Ipsos MMA as Vice President, Analytic Consulting

Highly skilled advertising and analytic executive comes to Ipsos MMA with almost 20 years of media, marketing mix, attribution and planning experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc., the global leader in helping companies understand and optimize their marketing, pricing, promotional and media strategies and investments is pleased to announce that Roopa Choodamani has joined the company as Vice President, Analytic Consulting.

Roopa Choodamani, Vice President, Analytic Consulting (PRNewswire)

Roopa is widely recognized as a thought leader for solving complex data and analytic scenarios.

Roopa comes to Ipsos MMA from DDB Chicago where she was the Group Analytics Director supporting data-driven planning. Before DDB Roopa was a Vice President, Principal at Kantar Analytics Practice for almost 7 years. At Kantar she led key client engagements managing a team of analysts, consultants and directors. She was the technical lead for Marketing Mix Models. She moved to VP, Principal role managing a team of data scientists in designing and building multi-touch attribution capabilities for clients, agencies and publishers in her leadership role at Kantar. Prior to Kantar she was the Vice President of Analytics at FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) a full-service agency working on predictive modeling, Marketing Mix Modeling and ROI as well as experimental design for their clients.

Roopa is widely recognized as a thought-leader in solving for some of the more complex data and analytic scenarios involving the linking of marketing mix modeling, attribution, testing and experimental design, and is adept at supporting collaboration and partnering across client and media teams to drive trust and assimilation of these capabilities. At Ipsos MMA she will play a leadership role in helping the company and its clients continue to build out the 'always-on/always-connected' unified marketing measurement platform in order to optimize the impact of their investments.

"I am very excited that Roopa has joined Ipsos MMA," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Her unique blend of deep analytic expertise, understanding of media and media agencies, and problem-solving skills are essential to helping not only our clients, but also Ipsos MMA, continue to innovate and grow our leadership position in the marketplace. She has a consistent and proven track record for building teams and capabilities that are agile, flexible, relevant and can be leveraged quickly to produce measurable value for clients in a media and investment landscape that is changing and evolving rapidly."

Choodamani joined Ipsos MMA earlier this month, with almost 20 years of experience leading media planning strategy and return on marketing analytics for leading brands and verticals including Pharma, Insurance, Restaurant, Banking, CPG, Retail, Education, Automotive, Telco, Luxury and Publishers. She holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University, a Master of Science in Operations and Computer Applications from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli and a Bachelor of Sciences in Mathematics Bharathidasan University.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. To learn more about Ipsos MMA, visit mma.com.

Press contact: Lisa.foster@ipsos.com

Ipsos MMA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ipsos MMA (Marketing Management Analytics)