Team Behind Darn Tough Vermont® Debuts New Sock Brand

With a focus on a wide fit, creation of Wide Open™ disrupts the industry

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovation and executive teams behind Darn Tough Vermont® are disrupting the sock industry with the launch of Wide Open™ – The Wide Width Sock™. Available now on wideopensocks.com , Wide Open™ boasts quality socks with style, durability, and stretch to fit wide feet, ankles, and calves.

Wide Open Women's Multi Stripe Cushioned Micro Crew Socks (PRNewswire)

Wide Open™ embraces that bodies come in all shapes and sizes and believes socks should too.

In four heights: no show, quarter, micro crew, and crew, Wide Open™ socks feature unique colors and designs with sizes to fit a range from Women's 4.5 to Men's 14.5. Every pair is backed by Darn Tough's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee – great for consumers and great for the planet. Pricing ranges from $20 to $25 depending on height.

The new brand's commitment is more than an initiative, it's the sole purpose of the business. "Sock patterns and standards don't exist for wide legs and feet, so we're creating them," says Ric Cabot, President and CEO. For the past two years, the Wide Open™ innovation team dug into research and development to engineer a wide-width sock for everyday use. The result? The best-fitting sock for anyone who needs more room for their foot, ankle, or calf.

The sock's fit is just the beginning—the ease of putting on, the variety of styles, and the durability over time, puts Wide Open™ in a class of their own. The brand is not only challenging size conventions, but pushing people away from a disposable mindset. "When you buy a Wide Open™ sock, you'll get your favorite pair of socks with a guarantee to last," shared Olivia Littell, Innovation and Design Lead.

The feedback from product testers is game-changing. Consumers who have never had socks that fit before are experiencing the emotional and physical comfort that comes with a great pair of socks.

Wide Open™ socks will be available at brick-and-mortar locations in July 2024.

About Wide Open ™ :

Launched in 2023 by the innovation and executive team behind Darn Tough Vermont®, Wide Open™ creates industry-shifting wide width socks. Featuring quality, durability, and stretch for wide feet, ankles, and calves, Wide Open™ socks come in various heights and unique colors and designs with sizes that fit a range from Women's 4.5 to Men's 14.5. Made in Vermont, every pair is backed by Darn Tough's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. For more information, visit www.wideopensocks.com.

Media Contact:

wideopen@finnpartners.com

Wide Open™ – The Wide Width Sock™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wide Open