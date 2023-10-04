The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Expand Mexican Refrigerated Entrées Line with New Barbacoa Variety

Latest Heat-and-Eat Variety from the No. 1 Selling Brand of Salsa in Mexico Serves Up Authentic Mexican Meat in Minutes

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the HERDEZ® brand, known as the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico, today announced the expansion of its HERDEZ™ Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line with its latest variety, HERDEZ™ Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce. Inspired by one of the most popular authentic Mexican dishes, the convenient, heat-and-eat meat is crafted with the perfect blend of spices and seasoning, packed with protein and made with no preservatives, no artificial ingredients and no artificial flavors added. HERDEZ™ Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce will be available at Meijer and Walmart stores beginning in October, with additional retailers expected later this fall.

HERDEZ® brand adds new Barbacoa variety to line of Mexican Refrigerated Entrées. (PRNewswire)

"Fans have been raving about HERDEZ™ Brand Mexican Refrigerated Entrées since we launched the line early this year, so we're pleased to deliver a new variety to satisfy their flavor cravings and enable them to put food on the table quickly and conveniently," said Giselle Olson, HERDEZ® brand manager. "We're always looking to provide people ways to enjoy the bold and authentic flavors they crave, and our new Barbacoa entrée takes your tastebuds on a trip to Mexico while giving at-home cooks a hearty, yet easy-to-prepare option that works for any quick meal or occasion, from breakfast tacos to protein bowls."

According to NPD, consumers have resumed their busy lifestyles and are looking for convenience, especially when preparing dinner.1 "Providing the everyday convenience and versatility people crave as they create at-home meals, our ready-to-serve Barbacoa makes it easy to enjoy your favorite Mexican dishes within minutes."

Barbacoa Shredded Beef in Sauce (SRP $9.99-$10.99) is a tasty, slow cooked entrée featuring tender beef mixed with orange and lime juice, a Mexican-inspired spice blend and paprika. Available in 15 oz. packages and ready in less than 10 minutes, the new entrée offers 11g protein per serving and joins the existing HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork to round out the brand's Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line.

To learn more about the HERDEZ® brand, including nutritional information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the fore front of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

1 NPD's Future of Dinner report

HERDEZ Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/HERDEZ® Brand) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HERDEZ® Brand