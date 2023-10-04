UST Partners with Hyro to Integrate Enhanced Conversational AI Capabilities into Digital Transformation Solutions

Hyro's omnichannel conversational AI platform will be added to UST's patient-centric digital offerings for health systems, enabling healthcare providers to redesign their contact centers through modern technology

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leader in responsible conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, and UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a partnership to enable UST ContineoHealth's hospital and health system clients to benefit from Hyro's best-in-class conversational AI assistants. Hyro's innovative platform will be layered on top of their existing contact center setup and fully integrated within their tech stack.

Healthcare delivery organizations are increasingly realizing the potential of AI to bridge enterprise efficiency gaps. Contact centers are no exception, and 46% of call center leaders are already deploying, or plan to deploy, Large Language Model-based solutions to streamline the request resolution process. Hyro's Adaptive Communications Platform augments UST's suite of digital transformation and engagement solutions while giving healthcare providers and health systems access to onboarded AI assistants for patient-facing tasks such as prescription refills, FAQ resolution, appointment management, and troubleshooting.

Hyro and UST's joint offering allows healthcare providers to work more efficiently and resolve significantly more requests, freeing up valuable time for contact center agents to focus their energy on meaningful customer interactions. Automating straightforward queries such as password reset requests and other essential IT needs can deflect 60-85% of calls, increasing agent efficiency and drastically shortening patient wait times. Together, UST and Hyro will enable healthcare organizations to simplify routine tasks and streamline staff workflows, while also removing access barriers for patients by offering them a more comprehensive range of self-service capabilities.

"We are excited to team up with UST as their trusted partner for conversational AI in healthcare. This partnership allows us to enhance contact centers for our joint customer base, addressing a range of pressing industry pain points. As a major player in the global marketplace, UST is leading the charge in helping healthcare organizations integrate cutting-edge technologies to improve the patient and staff experience," said Israel Krush, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Hyro.

UST ContineoHealth is a UST company that works to accelerate patient-centric digital transformation as part of its mission to shape the future of healthcare delivery. UST has a robust healthcare innovation ecosystem, including the dynamic UST SmartOps, an AI-powered cognitive automation platform. Furthermore, Hyro's omnichannel assistants maintain impressive task resolution rates for inbound calls and messages while retaining the ability to explain how and why outputs are generated for maximum transparency. This bolsters the ability of UST customers to use AI responsibly and strengthens public trust in the use of this dynamic technology in the healthcare sector.

"UST's patient and clinical engagement solutions – now powered by Hyro's dynamic conversational AI platform – have the potential to dramatically improve patient satisfaction and reduce clinical burnout while optimizing costs across the healthcare enterprise," said Raj Gorla, Chief Executive Officer, UST ContineoHealth.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Conversational AI Platform for Healthcare, enables health systems to automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps and more. Hyro's plug-and-play approach helps organizations recapture time and investment lost to building and maintaining chat and voice solutions. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Healthcare, Baptist Health, and Novant Health, benefit from AI assistants that are 60x faster to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Headquartered in New York, Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. For more information, visit www.hyro.ai .

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

