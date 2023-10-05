Allego® Named a Sales Readiness Solutions Leader in Q4 2023 Report

The leading revenue enablement vendor is the only one of sales readiness leaders that's also a sales content solutions leader in independent research firm's latest rankings.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading modern revenue enablement platform provider, today announced its recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Readiness Solutions, Q4 2023 . This follows Allego's leader status in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022. According to the Sales Readiness report, "Allego delivers with its platform and delights with its service. Allego began in 2013 with its initial sales video coaching application, and has grown from there to make smart, measured investments into the platform. Along with continuous sales readiness innovation, it recently added a strong entry into the sales content solutions market as well. The success of Allego's strategy is rooted in its deep understanding of the changing buyer landscape…"

"At Allego, our drive is to provide the most innovative and comprehensive sales readiness and enablement solution in the market," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Receiving the highest possible score from Forrester in the innovation and adoption criteria, and now being recognized as a leader across both Sales Readiness, Q4 2023 and Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 evaluations, only solidifies for us our position as one of the most forward-thinking Revenue Enablement providers in the market."

The content and readiness spaces are now converging into comprehensive revenue enablement platforms. In today's dynamic sales environment, arming sales teams with the right skills, knowledge, and content is paramount. Sales and enablement teams face many challenges: from limited time to coach effectively, to struggles with consistent messaging, to driving knowledge retention and behavior change.

Traditional approaches to these problems fall short. The old training paradigm consisting mainly of formal courses and quizzes often leads to information overload that doesn't get retained, and what's worse, the learning content is quickly rendered obsolete.

Allego stands at the forefront of the shift towards modern revenue enablement. With Allego's GO Platform and EnablementAI, organizations can streamline sales learning and content, drawing from both internal peer-to-peer and external seller-to-buyer interactions. This enables coaches and sellers to collaborate efficiently and sell as a team, ensuring that valuable selling time remains uninterrupted. Sellers can quickly tap into peer knowledge, while managers can pinpoint role-specific skill gaps, providing real-time guidance and mobile reinforcements that sync with sellers' work rhythm.

The Forrester Sales Readiness report evaluated 11 companies based on 31 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Allego received the highest score possible across 19 of the criteria including: adoption, innovation, end-user experience, coaching recommendations, mobile support, and customer success.

"Allego's modern enablement platform has given our team the flexibility to train sales teams when and where it works for them, through an interface that is extremely intuitive to navigate. Allego's customer success team has been a critical partner that continues to be by our side every single day. And with Allego's periodic product enhancements, including use of AI, we know we have the best platform to meet our needs now and in the future" said Guillermo Gonzalez, Director, US Sales Training, Meetings & Events at Abbott.

This recognition by Forrester comes on the heels of Allego's inclusion as a key vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms and a notable vendor in Forrester's Sales Readiness Solutions Landscape, Q2 2023.

