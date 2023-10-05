Global Humane Launches Humane Tourism™ Certification Program

Mantis, a leading hotel eco-brand within the Accor Group, is the first to receive the prestigious designation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Humane has extended its conservation impact with a new Humane Tourism™ program. As millions of people worldwide seek opportunities to connect with Earth's majestic wildlife, Global Humane has identified an opportunity to apply our expertise in animal welfare and create a unique certification program in humane tourism.

Mantis, a leading conservation-focused hotel brand within the Accor group has attained the first Global Humane Certified™ designation for Humane Tourism™ at four select locations. The certification is an indication that Mantis has met the comprehensive welfare criteria and rigorous standards for tourism and animal wellbeing. Audits of Mantis facilities in Southern Africa were conducted in August 2023, which established that the properties met the certification requirements. The sites that are certified include Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and the following Mantis properties:

Mantis Founders Lodge in South Africa

Ichingo Chobe River Lodge by Mantis in Namibia

Chobe Princesses by Mantis on the border of Namibia and Botswana

Zambezi Queen by Mantis on the border of Namibia and Botswana .

Plans are underway to conduct audits of the remaining lodging facilities within the Mantis brand portfolio in the future, as Mantis looks to adopt this certification as a key brand standard.

"We are thrilled that Mantis has met the standards to attain the first Global Humane Tourism certification," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO Global Humane. "Mantis has proven that it makes animal welfare a priority for their tourists who seek a unique opportunity to connect with our world's wildlife. I always say, you can't protect what you don't love, and you can't love what you don't know. It is my hope that this certification endeavor will encourage people to experience animals in their natural environment firsthand, and then join the conservation movement to protect these endangered creatures from extinction."

Amid what scientists have deemed the "Sixth Mass Extinction," with species disappearing at a rapid rate, Global Humane recognizes how important it is, now more than ever, that the work being done by today's leading ecotourism operations, conservation centers, lodging facilities, and wildlife reserves is indeed humane and essential to the survival of Earth's incredible species.

"Accor invested into Mantis just over 5 years ago, with a key objective of bringing a brand with real conservation credibility into the portfolio. In an industry where everyone is talking about ESG, Mantis has always focused on "doing" and delivering credible outcomes at all our properties. The Humane Tourism™ certification of four of our properties is another layer in this continuous journey and one in which we plan to work with Global Humane to achieve this accreditation for all properties within the portfolio," said Craig Erasmus, Vice President Operations Fairmont Africa & Mantis.

"Having been involved in land and wildlife restoration for thirty years, the recognition by Global Humane for mine and my team's achievements is an endorsement we will be forever proud of. Sadly, many of my mentors are no longer with us, but I use this opportunity to say thank you to them all who I know would be very proud of this incredible recognition by Global Humane. I promise to make you proud," said Adrian Gardiner, Mantis Founder and Chairman.

Humane Tourism™ is a unique animal welfare certification program that assesses and certifies wildlife reserves, lodging facilities, and tour operators for their humane responsibility toward the animal life that these operations may encounter and have the potential to impact.

A Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of animal welfare experts in this unique space advised Global Humane on the complex dynamics of this industry and how various operations may impact wildlife. This scientific feedback led to the development of comprehensive welfare criteria and rigorous standards that are assessed and verified through independent, on-site audits for any tourism operation seeking Humane Tourism™ certification.

About Mantis:

Mantis is a leading conservation-focused hotel group with curated hotels, eco-lodges and waterway experiences located across the globe. Sustainable travellers have been enjoying eco-tourism, safaris and adventure travel with Mantis since 2000. Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate. Acclaimed for its pioneering work in development, management, marketing, education and conservation, Mantis's business model successfully combines responsible tourism, conservation and adventure, which translates to one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Whether small and intimate or vast and complex, on a sweeping African plain, in a bustling city, or in the midst of a forest, each is an exceptional place for guests to find themselves. While uniquely different in the experiences they offer, all are linked through a collective ambition to be extraordinary; to be rare in a world that mass-produces sameness. Mantis consistently curates, collects and discovers destinations and experiences that stir the soul, defy expectation and live in the heart forever. Sustainability goals are achieved through the Mantis Impact division, as well as through the Mantis and Accor foundation, Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA). Mantis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. For more information visit: www.mantiscollection.com

mantiscollection.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About Global Humane:

Global Humane is the international brand of American Humane, which is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

