Hyundai Motor Honored with Inaugural Autoweek Vanguard Award

Hyundai Recognized for Its Commitment to Carbon-free Mobility, Clean Hydrogen Production, and Goal of Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045

The Vanguard Awards Honor Exceptional Accomplishments Within the Auto Industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company was recently named the winner of Autoweek's inaugural 2023 Vanguard Awards in the Company category. Hyundai was chosen for its unwavering commitment to the future of carbon-free mobility and for developing a carbon-neutral cradle-to-grave vehicle lifecycle. The Vanguard Award recognizes the company's ability to produce award-winning EVs while simultaneously developing clean hydrogen, using solar and wind energy to power its advanced fuel-cell program. These initiatives are key parts of Hyundai Motor Company's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

"This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented teams worldwide," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai continues to transform itself from an automaker into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider by investing in the latest technologies. We are leading the way in shaping the future of transportation."

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 LIMITED (PRNewswire)

About the Autoweek Vanguard Awards

The Autoweek Vanguard Awards recognize the companies, vehicles, people, and technology focused on risk-taking today for reward tomorrow. Not only have these honorees consistently moved the automotive industry forward, all are leading the charge into the future by developing new innovations, technologies and practices that will become new benchmarks.

"Autoweek is devoted to chronicling the evolution of this industry we're so passionate about and telling the story of the future of the car, and we felt the time was right to honor those who exemplify a similar devotion to bringing that future to life," said Natalie Neff, editor of Autoweek. "Not simply another 'of the year,' our Vanguard Awards are the only accolades to focus instead on commending those who are actively forging this future today—who are, indeed, at the vanguard of their fields."

To select this inaugural class of Vanguard Award winners, Neff and the Autoweek editorial team spent months diving deeply into all corners of the auto industry—from suppliers to OEMs, from motorsports to engineering firms—to find the true standouts. After a round of nominations and several lively discussions, they determined the winners.

About Autoweek

Autoweek has been keeping readers up to speed on the latest car and racing news since 1958, covering all aspects of car culture from reviews and drives to motorsports and auto shows. Autoweek dives deep into the kinds of technologies being developed– in engineering labs and on racetracks– as well as who is doing the developing, and how all that development adds up to the cars and trucks we will be driving–and that will be driving us. Ultimately, Autoweek strives to better understand how the auto industry will increasingly keep us safe, use fewer resources, serve all drivers, and be kinder to our planet.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

2023 Autoweek Vanguard Awards (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America