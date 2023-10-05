New American Funding Expands Beyond Home Loans by Offering Insurance and Whole Home Service Solutions to New and Existing Homeowners

The leading mortgage lender, in partnership with Matic Insurance and OneSource Solutions, will integrate the new services into its existing loan process for a deeply consumer-focused experience

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF), a leading mortgage provider, has partnered with Matic Insurance and OneSource Solutions to offer NAF Insurance and NAF Concierge solutions. These new solutions will provide insurance and home setup services to NAF customers as part of the mortgage process. To create a streamlined user experience, NAF Insurance and NAF Concierge are seamlessly integrated into New American Funding's customer-friendly loan process, removing friction and stress from the mortgage, homebuying, and moving experience.

"Our goal has always been to fully support the homeownership experience for our customers. Adding these new valuable services will allow NAF to serve as a true home for our customers' entire journey," said New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "We're excited to be working with great partners who believe in supporting their customers as much as we do."

NAF Insurance, which is powered by Matic, empowers New American Funding customers to secure homeowners insurance, while NAF is processing the loan. NAF customers can also bundle flood, wind, auto, pet, life, and other personal lines of insurance at the same time.

Additionally, mortgage customers can work with a NAF Concierge, powered by OneSource, to find local movers and set up key utilities like electricity, gas, and water. Services and support also include assistance with internet and TV services, help with smart home security systems, and much more.

For 20 years, New American Funding has been committed to serving as a true partner to its customers. Driven by quality, competitive pricing, and innovation, New American Funding continues to successfully identify new opportunities that help make homeownership easier for NAF customers.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 250,000 loans representing approximately $66.1 billion in value and more than 190 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

