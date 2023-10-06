United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches First Mission in Partnership with Amazon

Atlas V precisely delivers initial Project Kuiper prototype satellites.

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Protoflight mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper lifted off on Oct. 6 at 2:06 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date, ULA has launched 158 times with 100 percent mission success. The Protoflight launch is the first mission in a broader commercial partnership between ULA and Amazon to launch the majority of the Project Kuiper constellation.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., (Oct. 6, 2023) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the Protoflight mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 2:06 p.m. EDT on October 6.Photos by United Launch Alliance

"This initial launch is the first step in support of deployment of Amazon's initiative to provide fast, affordable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We have worked diligently in partnership with the Project Kuiper team to launch this important mission that will help connect the world. We look forward to continuing and building on the partnership for future missions."

ULA's next launch is the inaugural Vulcan mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The next generation Vulcan rocket will offer unprecedented flexibility in a single system with streamlined operations and greater affordability, while continuing to provide unmatched reliability and orbital precision.

