Aktion Associates, Inc., Hires Nancy Sperry as Vice President of Construction & Real Estate Division (CRE) Effective Jan. 1, 2024

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announces the hiring of Nancy Sperry as Vice President of the Construction & Real Estate (CRE) Division, effective January 1, 2024. This strategic move brings a highly sought-after, respected leader to Aktion who has extensive expertise uniquely suited to leading the CRE Division. Nancy's appointment further strengthens Aktion's position in delivering next-generation ERP software solutions to the CRE industries.

Nancy Sperry (PRNewswire)

This strategic move brings a highly sought-after, respected leader with extensive expertise to Aktion.

Nancy will join Aktion Associates on October 9, 2023, and will work closely with current CRE Division Vice President Steve Handly for a transitional phase before officially taking on the role of Vice President of the CRE Division on January 1, 2024.

Aktion CEO Scott E. Irwin believes Nancy's successful tenure with leading ERP software suppliers makes her the ideal fit for this role. "Nancy joins Aktion after an impressive 10-year leadership role at Sage Intacct and a 15-year working relationship with Deltek in delivering software to the Architecture and Engineering (AE) industries. Her extensive knowledge and expertise in both product offerings and industry knowledge aligns perfectly with this leadership role at Aktion Associates," Scott said.

Nancy will lead a team of sales representatives, application consultants and software engineers in delivering Sage Construction ERP software solutions. Her team will focus on supporting current customers using Sage Intacct, Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor ERP software. In addition, they will support Independent Software Vendor (ISV) add-ons that further extend Sage software functionality. Nancy will be responsible for strategic partnerships with customers and vendors, employee engagement, division sales and service growth.

"I've known Nancy for a long time," Scott added. "She is one of the most influential, knowledgeable and respected leaders in the Value-Added Reseller (VAR) community. We're fortunate to find this caliber of person who has this level of job cost accounting skills in the industries we serve, as well as business acumen and leadership qualities, join the Aktion team."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Aktion as Vice President of the CRE Division. I was drawn to join Aktion because of its deep industry and Sage software knowledge, forward-thinking approach to growth, reputation for innovation and strong client relationships. I look forward to collaborating with Scott and the talented team here to drive success, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and continue Aktion's legacy of excellence in the CRE space. I look forward to the exciting journey ahead," Nancy said.

Prior to joining Aktion, Nancy held several executive leadership roles at leading software companies including Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Developments at Allego and Vice President, Eastern Region Channel Sales at Sage Intacct. Nancy earned a Bachelor's Degree, in English from the University of Maine.

On January 1, 2024, Steve Handly will transition to a Senior Industry Consultant role and take on special projects for the CRE division.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leading application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium-sized businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed service platform allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a customer base of 6500 strong and a workforce of 230 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration. Visit www.aktion.com.

Aktion Associates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.