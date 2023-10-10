Broadband Service Providers in the USA Can Be at the Head of the Line for Offering 6 GHz Outdoor Fixed Wireless with Cambium Networks

ePMP 4000 platform delivers gigabit speeds, AFC interoperability and is ready for FCC to open the 6 GHz spectrum

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced that the ePMP 4600 is ready for broadband service providers to extend networks with 6 GHz as soon as the FCC opens the frequency band. The solution is currently active in more than a dozen field verification projects, has completed the testing for Persistent Inquiry Approval (PIA) and is in regulatory lab testing with an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) supplier.

"We are seeing 900 Mbps symmetrical out to 2 miles with the ePMP 4600," said Jimmy Murphy, Engineering Director, Wispmetrics. "With the 5 GHz spectrum tapped out, ePMP 4600 will make it easy for us to roll out new packages and reach new business and residential customers as soon as the FCC gives us the green light."

"Broadband service providers are ready to offer business and residential fixed wireless broadband service in the 6 GHz spectrum," said Cambium Networks President and CEO Morgan Kurk. "Service providers' field verification tests report speeds of 1 Gbps out to 2 miles. The radio technology is proven. Frequency coordination systems are working."

As part of its leadership in providing 6 GHz solutions, Cambium Networks is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies' turnkey AFC Solution. The ePMP 4600 solutions are fully compliant with frequency coordination processes and are currently in the 45-day trial period. On completion, the solution will be submitted to the FCC for approval, and once approval is received, WISPs can start offering the service for revenue.

"Qualcomm Technologies is glad to partner with Cambium Networks to bring 6GHz outdoor Wi-Fi to their customers with our silicon-to-cloud turnkey AFC solution," said Sreeja Nair, director, product management, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. "This will make it easier and more efficient for service providers to maximize the 6GHz spectrum and offer services upon FCC approval."

The ePMP 4600 platform leverages the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series Platform featuring Wi-Fi 6E technology. The solution offers scalability and interference mitigation based on its unique air interface. The platform takes advantage of the 802.11ax standard and overlays ePMP features such as TDD synchronization, SmartQoS and frame optimization. The upcoming 6 GHz spectrum will offer 850 MHz of new clean, low noise floor channels that will be ideal for the new capabilities offered in the ePMP 4600 such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) in both the uplink and downlink directions and TDD synchronization.

In addition to the 6 GHz radio technology, Cambium Networks simplifies the process of delivering exceptional user experiences. The ONE Network platform automatically provisions, manages and monitors different elements of the network from a single pane of glass with cnMaestro™ cloud management. The solution spans from cloud to edge and optimizes multiple technologies, including fixed wireless (3 GHz CBRS, 5 GHz, 6 GHz, 28 GHz and 60 GHz), indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, Ethernet switches, Quality of Experience (QoE) and cnHeat™ LiDAR-based coverage analysis.

To help service providers make the best use of 6 GHz, Cambium Networks has developed a 6 GHz playbook that includes detailed information on the spectrum landscape and the AFC process, as well as deployment scenarios designed to leverage existing investments. To get a free copy of the playbook, register here.

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

