Chang Industrial and wheel.me partner to introduce "Autonomous Anything"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial is proud to announce its partnership with wheel.me, to pursue "Autonomous Anything". wheel.me's autonomous robotic technology can be added to almost any work environment. The signature product is the Genius robot, which includes four autonomous robot wheels. One of the wheels acts as the central brain and the system can be installed under any table, rack, or workstation. Genius can transform a previously fixed workstation to become mobile with autonomous navigation. The door to "Autonomous Anything" is officially open.

"Adding wheel.me as a partner equips our design and project management teams with a new tool that we are confident will change the way customers view automation. Their innovative technology, disruptive pricing model, and user-friendly software interface makes design integration straightforward," says Chris Callura, Vice President at Chang Industrial.

Rasmus Noraas Bendvold, Managing Director US at wheel.me states: "Our partnership with Chang Industrial has opened new opportunities in our journey to rethink automated material handling. Chang Industrial's profound expertise in transformational technology and its ability to drive innovation in various industries complements our mission. Together, we are committed to reshaping the automation landscape, and Chang Industrial's visionary team adds a valuable dimension to this endeavor. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to achieving milestones together."

Forward-thinking opportunities will include the movement of hospital patient beds, transport of totes and pallets in manufacturing, housekeeping carts for hospitality and aviation, and dynamic retail display cases. wheel.me's robotics can be deployed in virtually any industry. Once companies and their workforce learn how to apply autonomous robotics affordably, there will be a multiplier effect in productivity and return on investment.

About wheel.me

wheel.me is a robotics manufacturer that provides automated material handling solutions for manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Their robotic wheels can transform anything into an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) with minimal effort and without altering existing infrastructure. The company, headquartered in Oslo, has commercial subsidiaries in Detroit and Berlin and a production plant in Fredrikstad, Norway.

Learn more at https://www.wheel.me/

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader in 2022.

Learn more at http://www.changindustrial.com

