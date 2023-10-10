LucidLink Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro Launches for General Download at Adobe MAX

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, pioneers in high-performance remote collaboration storage for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, announces the general availability of the LucidLink Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro editing software in time for the creativity conference Adobe MAX October 10 – 12 in Los Angeles, CA. The widespread availability of LucidLink's panel integration within Premiere Pro now enables creative editors to cache just the media needed in their edit directly within the Premiere Pro application, offering them a faster, more efficient, and seamless experience within Adobe Premiere Pro.

Showcased at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam, the LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro has been beta tested by a number of creative professionals that rely on Adobe Premiere Pro for their creative process.

Magicbox puts Hollywood-caliber movie magic into the palm of the hand with their Superstudio™, a semi-trailer designed to literally transform in minutes into a ready-for-action LED studio complete with a fully configured camera motion tracking system, motorized turntable floor, and computer control center. Magicbox also owns Supersweet Motion Picture Productions, which uses LucidLink for their productions in a variety of ways, from pre-vis workflows, working with virtual art departments to collaborate and create virtual environments, as well in production and post production.

Brian Cibula, president of Supersweet Motion Picture Productions, said: "Our business runs on Adobe software, and the integration of the LucidLink Panel into Premiere Pro has been a game-changer for our teams when they are out on the road and unable to transfer creative assets using conventional methods of transfer and download. Our editors have been able to either pin just the clips needed within their sequence in Premiere Pro, or if more precision is needed, cache the clip ranges found within their edit, which has saved countless hours and successfully streamlined their creative flow."

Casual, a global video content production studio for enterprise-level businesses, has teams creating thousands of projects a year for Fortune 500 clients. Their award-winning content is created by a network of teams around the world in their London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Barcelona and Sydney offices.

Katie Wade, US Head of Post Production at Casual, said, "Editing in Premiere Pro is a seamless process until it comes to working with remote, hybrid, and our global cross-team collaborations. Using the LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro means we don't need to pin entire media folders, just the relevant content needed in a specific timeline. With this new integration our machines and our editors can focus on much more manageable media pools, saving time on the overall edit while also spending more time creating."

Key Features of the LucidLink Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro Include:

Proxy and High-Resolution Workflow Intelligence: Users can customize their cache settings for high-res, proxy, or both, facilitating a seamless offline-to-online editorial workflow without the need for downloading or duplicating extensive camera-original files.

Optimized Performance: A simple, one-touch adjustment optimizes Premiere Pro settings for peak performance.

Real-time Indication: The panel indicates when content is not in a LucidLink Filespace during the pinning or caching process.

Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Lucidlink, said: "We are thrilled creatives have found so much value in our first integration of LucidLink into a creative tool, and delighted to make this product available to the entire Adobe community in time for Adobe MAX. Real-time cloud collaboration is revolutionizing media creation, enabling creatives to focus on crafting captivating content. LucidLink delivers this seamless experience to collaborative teams worldwide today."

About LucidLink:

LucidLink empowers creative professionals to work seamlessly from anywhere by rapidly enhancing collaboration and offering teams lightning-fast access to files and the creative apps they love. The cloud-based solution connects remote teams to project files of any size and type instantly, within seconds, and is designed to support workflows from video and audio production to graphic design and more. LucidLink offers a familiar and flexible format, like a local drive, so creatives can drive, so creatives can collaborate without changing the way they work.

LucidLink was founded in 2016 and supports over one billion customer files across more than 40+ countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit https://lucidlink.com.

Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit us at lucidlink.com.

