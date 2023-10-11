Altoo harnesses the world of knowledge around wealth management and introduces Altoo Insights

- Altoo Insights brings existing and future clients, as well as the general public globally, closer to Altoo online

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoo AG, a Swiss-based fintech that empowers investment professionals, family offices and individual ultra-high-net-worth clients to conveniently oversee their wealth through the cutting-edge Altoo Wealth Platform, announces the introduction of Altoo Insights. The news and features channel on the company's website aims to bring clients and the broader public closer to Altoo digitally and worldwide.

Altoo Insights is designed in line with the company's mission to deliver "Simplicity for Complex Wealth." Altoo Insights not only details information about the Altoo Wealth Platform but also serves as a comprehensive source for news and stories within the field of wealth management and beyond. They get macroeconomic updates and explore articles on ESG investing and philanthropy. Furthermore, art, travel, vehicles, and timepieces are among the lifestyle features that might assist affluent people enjoy their wealth. Readers will also delve into the cutting-edge topics of IT security and software-based digital wealth management solutions. Visitors can currently read almost 500 articles in English, German, and French.

Meeting client needs

Founded in 2017, the Zug-based wealth-tech company Altoo has been recognised as one of the best Digital Family Office Softwares in 2022 according to Forbes Magazine and a Top 5 "Growth Start-up" at the Swiss Fintech Awards 2023. During its six years of operation, Altoo established a clientele from over 20 countries and has become an industry-leading provider of digital wealth management services.

Its continuous improvement and service evaluation revealed that the majority of Altoo customers' data consumption habits have shifted over time; they prefer to access information digitally and thus value additional wealth management information explained in digestible news format, as well as receiving regular updates on Altoo's business mission.

Newsletter subscription now available



Additionally, any Altoo website visitor may subscribe to the weekly email newsletter Altoo Insights Weekly News in Brief, which provides information about the company, the wealth management industry, and other relevant topics. Each Friday, this newsletter features a hand-picked list of the week's most interesting wealth and financial topics from across the world as well as content specifically curated for the ultra-wealthy.

