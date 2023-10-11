THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NAMES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVERTISING SALES

Michael C. LaBonia replaces Chase Rankin, who heads to Lee Enterprises for a new role.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime media executive Michael LaBonia was named senior vice president of advertising sales, effective immediately, Keith Moyer, publisher and editor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, announced Tuesday.

A former Hearst Media executive, LaBonia will succeed Chase Rankin, who accepted the role of president of Lee Enterprises' Western Division earlier this month. "Chase will be missed, but he found an opportunity too good to pass up," Moyer said. "And we are thrilled to replace Chase with Michael, one of the country's best ad sales executives. We won't miss a beat."

LaBonia is no stranger to the Review-Journal. He has consulted strategically on significant initiatives to deliver incremental revenue while targeting major advertising campaigns and competing media organizations. "I'm thrilled Keith and the leadership team are confident that I'm prepared to provide advertisers with the high-quality products and services they deserve in such an everchanging and vibrant market," said LaBonia. "I want to continue building on a rock-solid foundation by reaching more unique audiences, collaborating with diverse customers to achieve effective ad solutions, and celebrating the uniqueness Las Vegas has to offer."

LaBonia served as senior vice president of advertising for Hearst Newspapers and chief revenue officer and executive vice president of advertising for the Houston Chronicle. LaBonia oversaw advertising performance in all Hearst Newspapers markets and worked to optimize and drive successful sales programs. With over 2,600 employees nationwide, Hearst Newspapers keeps 45 million digital visitors informed and publishes 24 daily and 52 weekly publications in cities including Houston, San Francisco, San Antonio, and Albany, New York.

LaBonia previously served as senior vice president of advertising at the San Francisco Chronicle, senior vice president of sales and strategic development in Minneapolis at the Star Tribune, and vice president of the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He began his career in television at Tribune Media Company, where he managed the ABC/The WB duopoly in New Orleans.

LaBonia holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates www.reviewjournal.com , a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

