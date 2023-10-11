MODE Transportation Named 2023 Top Food Chain Provider

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Transportation, a leading third-party logistics firm and subsidiary of MODE Global, is honored to be named as a 2023 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America.

The Top Food Shippers program highlights third-party logistics companies (3PLs), freight brokers, motor carriers, rail/intermodal and maritime companies (ocean carriers and port authorities) that excel in capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management. This program helps food shippers be more aware of providers recognized for their quality service and capabilities.

"Food shippers continue to rely heavily upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain – particularly in an industry that has significant disruption," said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America. "A common theme for the companies like MODE Transportation that made it on the 2023 Top Food Chain Providers list is that they have been providing significant value to food shippers at a time when demand in all modes has been surging while the people and assets needed to move and store goods and materials remain scarce. This program highlights providers that are helping shippers successfully navigate through their food chain challenges and accomplish their business goals."

MODE was selected based on a nomination that highlighted the company's experience across the cold chain business, whereby MODE utilizes technology, carrier relationships and food industry expertise to develop cost-effective, nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) programs for customers.

Nominations were reviewed and narrowed down by the editorial team of Food Chain Digest. Once the ballot was finalized, more than 6,000 professionals in supply chain, transportation, warehousing, distribution and operations voted for the top 25 companies.

"Working with and receiving recognition from the food industry is such an honor for MODE," said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. "We are grateful to the Food Shippers of America and to all the industry professionals who voted for MODE's ability to deliver reduced costs, improved shipment visibility and increased on-time performance to our customers."

Food Chain Digest (FCD), the official magazine of Food Shippers of America, manages this recognition program. FCD will highlight the winning companies in Edition 3 of the magazine, which will be published on October 16, 2023.

About MODE Transportation

MODE Transportation is a full-service transportation and logistics company offering personalized shipping solutions to solve a vast array of domestic, international, air and ocean transportation challenges. As a member of the MODE Global family of companies, MODE Transportation works across a diverse set of industries, including food & beverage (beer, wine and spirits), industrial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, chemical and retail. Learn more at www.modetransportation.com.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a $3.4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

CONTACT:

MODE Global Communications

