New Study Reveals Pathnostics' Advanced UTI Test Profoundly Impacts Patient Care

Clinical Results Show Guidance UTI Test Significantly Improves Antibiotic Stewardship and Patient Outcomes

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced today the publication of clinical study results showing that its advanced urinary tract infection (UTI) test profoundly impacts patient care. Published in Diagnostics, an international peer-reviewed journal, the new study reveals that the company's proprietary Guidance® UTI test significantly improves antibiotic stewardship and patient outcomes.

This study marks another milestone in our mission to make Guidance UTI the new standard of care.

Study Highlights

More than 570 patients seeking treatment for complicated and recurrent UTIs participated in the U.S. study. Patients who were diagnosed using the Guidance UTI test, which leverages patented technology to yield the highest level of diagnostic specificity, versus patients who were diagnosed based on results from traditional standard urine culture testing demonstrated:

substantially reduced use – more than 50% – of empirical therapy, where antibiotics are prescribed before laboratory results are received, which can lead to antibiotic resistance or patient complications

significantly improved patient outcomes with approximately 40% reduction in patient hospitalizations, urgent care visits, and emergency room admissions

The study, "Improving Patient Outcomes While Reducing Empirical Treatment with Multiplex-Polymerase-Chain-Reaction/Pooled-Antibiotic-Susceptibility-Testing Assay for Complicated and Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections," can be viewed in its entirety by visiting the Diagnostics journal website: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/13/19/3060.

David Pauluzzi, CEO, Pathnostics, stated:

"The remarkable improvements in patient care and outcomes revealed in this study are direct and compelling evidence of Guidance UTI's clinical value and potential to revolutionize the management of complex UTIs. These results mark another milestone in our mission to make Guidance UTI the new standard of care for diagnosing and treating patients suffering from complicated, recurrent, or high-risk UTIs."

Pathnostics' Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mohit Mathur, added:

"The study's clinical findings highlight the power of the Guidance UTI test. By providing accurate and comprehensive results faster than today's standard urine culture test, Guidance UTI enabled providers to prescribe personalized antibiotic therapy, which resulted in markedly improved patient outcomes."

About Guidance® UTI

Health care providers, urologists, and urogynecologists are increasingly turning to Pathnostics' proprietary Guidance UTI test, which engages patented technology for Pooled Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (P-AST™), to diagnose and inform treatment of patients, instead of traditional urine culture testing. Key benefits include that the Guidance UTI test:

delivers results less than a day after samples are received in the lab compared to standard urine culture testing, which can take up to five days to produce results

yields the highest level of diagnostic specificity and sensitivity versus standard testing, including identifying specific uropathogens, even when multiple organisms are present

significantly reduces patient hospitalizations, emergency and urgent care visits, and empiric therapy rates, as demonstrated through multiple studies published in peer-reviewed publications

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company providing solutions for infectious disease and cancer diagnostics that will get patients on the right path. The company's flagship Guidance platform of solutions leverages its proprietary and patented technology for Pooled Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (P-AST™), which provides more informed treatment options and supports antibiotic stewardship initiatives. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit pathnostics.com.

