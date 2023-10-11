Sour Punch® Candy Asks You to Test Your Luck with a Ghostly Surprise

LAPORTE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Friday the 13th and Sour Punch® is asking fans to test their luck with a new spooky (and spicy) treat. Introducing Sour Punch® Ghost Pepper Roulette™, a new and fun interactive snacking experience that could be a trick or a treat. You might be "dancing with the devil" with the Ghost Pepper flavor, or pleasantly surprised with one of Sour Punch's delicious mouth-watering fruit flavors.

Each pack contains an assortment of four flavors of Sour Punch Straws including Boo Raz, Chilling Cherry, Ghoulish Grape, and Ghost Pepper. All Straws are cloaked in mysterious black, concealing their identity until you take a bite. This is not the first time Sour Punch has asked fans to take a spin with a thrill-seeking treat.

"After the incredible response to our April Fool's Day release of Sour Punch® Pickle Roulette™, we knew we had to up the ante," said Kyle Stout, Senior Product Manager. "This time, we've found the perfect blend of sweet and heat, delivering just enough spice to make sure you know you've picked the Ghost Pepper straw!"

Sour Punch Ghost Pepper Roulette is exclusively available while limited supplies last at sourpunch.com.

About Sour Punch:

Sour Punch is a popular candy brand that has been delighting consumers with its iconic sour blend delicious flavors since 1990. Sour Punch candies are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including Straws, Bites, Twists, and more. For more information, visit sourpunch.com.

About American Licorice Company®:

American Licorice Company is a candy manufacturer based in La Porte, Indiana. It has been in business since 1914 and is known for creating popular candy brands such as Sour Punch®, Red Vines®, and Snaps®. For more information, visit americanlicorice.com.

