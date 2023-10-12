Sciens Building Solutions Acquires NorCal Security Company

San Francisco Bay Area's Key Security Designs will merge with Sciens' existing fire-life safety Division, Sabah International, expanding the company's security expertise in this region

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Pleasant Hill, California-based Key Security Designs ("KSD") to its portfolio of companies.

Sciens will merge Key Security into its existing fire-life safety division in Pleasanton, CA, where it has served the San Francisco Bay Area since 1972. The company also has a presence in Central California and Southern California.

"We have admired Sciens' work in the Bay Area for years and are excited to join such a respected organization, while bringing our professional security knowledge to an expanded customer base," said Jim Pinto, president of Key Security Designs. "With all-things life safety already covered by the professionals at Sciens, we look forward to adding to their growing portfolio. We are confident this merger will benefit both Sciens and KSD, as well as our employees, customers, vendors, and partners."

A full-service security system integrator, Key Security Designs was founded in 2013, leveraging the experience of industry veterans, Jim Pinto and Josh Ilagan, with over 50 years of commercial security integration experience. In addition to their historical understanding of the security industry, much of their focus has been on the implementation of Cloud-hosted solutions. Serving multiple vertical markets, KSD are experts in Cloud-based security systems, elevator destination integration, commercial real estate solutions, and IP camera systems.

"The team at Key Security will undoubtedly help take our security proficiency to the next level in the important Northern California region," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "With customers ranging from mid-size, developing businesses to large multi-tenant high rise buildings and multi-location tech companies, they will allow us to offer scalable solutions that protect important assets for existing and future clients, and we're thrilled to have them on board."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Key Security Design

Founded in 2013, Key Security Design leverages over 50 years of experience in the security integration space. Along with their decades of experience, they continue to focus on the future of the security space, including important Cloud-hosted solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.ksdcorp.com/.

