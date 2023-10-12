SDI Presence Once Again a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace Winner

Firm makes list in 2023 marking the sixth year in a row

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) has once again been named to the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for the sixth year in a row. The recognition was earned as a result of anonymous input submitted by SDI employees in an independent survey. Visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/sdi-presence-llc/ for more details.

The Top Workplaces list is based entirely on data collected by third-party research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Employees all over the Chicago region completed a voluntary survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, employee satisfaction, inclusion, and projected growth.

"We have created a culture of ambition, precision, accountability, innovation, connection and inclusion." Stated CEO Hardik Bhatt. "We believe in supporting and empowering our colleagues, and it is always great to see our team members acknowledging that."

SDI Chief of Staff Dawn Nash Pfeiffer echoed Bhatt's sentiments. "Once again, our employee responses emphasized the importance of work/life balance, flexibility, and ample growth opportunities—a direct reflection of the healthy and supportive corporate culture that we continuously work to maintain."

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Sacramento, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth, SDI is currently looking for new talent to add to its outstanding team. Professionals interested in growing their careers with SDI can visit the company's career page here: https://www.sdipresence.com/careers

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

