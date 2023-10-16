Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments to reduce uric acid levels, dissolve uric acid crystals and prevent joint damage in gout patients, today announced the acceptance of three poster presentations and one late breaking oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023 meeting, being held in San Diego, CA on November 10-15, 2023.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: AR882, an Efficacious and Selective URAT1 Inhibitor for Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis and Subcutaneous Tophi: Results from a Global, Prospective, Proof-of-Concept Trial Using Dual Energy Computed Tomography

Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstracts

Abstract Number: #1651889

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15 / 7:30 AM - 7:45 AM

Poster Presentations:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of AR882, a Selective Uric Acid Transporter 1 (URAT1) Inhibitor, in Gout Patients with Various Baseline Characteristics Following 12-Week Treatment in Patients

Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster I

Abstract Number: #1553555

Date/Time: Sunday, November 12 / 9:00am-11:00am PST

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AR882 Following 12-Week Treatment in Patients with Gout

Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster II

Abstract Number: #1553704

Date/Time: Monday, November 13 / 9:00am-11:00am PST

Title: AR882, A Potent Uricosuric Agent, Shows Favorable Uric Acid Excretion Profile Following Multiple Doses

Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster II

Abstract Number: #1552575

Date/Time: Monday, November 13 / 9:00-11:00am PST

About Gout:

In the U.S., an estimated 10 million individuals are diagnosed with gout. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can significantly diminish mobility, functionality, and overall quality of life. Gout emerges from the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and soft tissue, instigating painful flare-ups and chronic symptoms. The kidneys play a pivotal role in the process, as they are responsible for filtering out and excreting uric acid from the body. Elevated sUA levels often signify an imbalance in production or excretion of uric acid, and acts as an early indicator of potential gout development. Consistent, elevated sUA levels have been identified as a precursor to gout attacks and related complications. It's essential to monitor and manage sUA levels as part of comprehensive gout treatment and prevention strategies.

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, was established in 2018. The company's goal is to develop potential treatments aimed at uric acid levels and minimizing joint damage for gout patients. Arthrosi anticipates initiating pivotal phase 3 program in early 2024.

