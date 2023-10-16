Make Waves Announces the creation of a publishing division

3 internal studios already working on VR titles

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded by the TAL Education Group, Make Waves, announces today setting up its publishing division to bring to market the best VR experiences.

"We are now focusing on supporting our team working on amazing VR projects that will surely be played by adrenaline and sports lovers around the world! That being said, our aspiration isn't confined to introducing our VR games and educational applications across international markets; we are persistently on the lookout for emerging studios and projects, aiming to facilitate their fruition by providing co-development opportunities, publishing solutions along with financial support," Comments John Chi, CEO of Make Waves.

Find more details about the firsts three VR projects in development.

About Sky Strikers (developed by Chamber 8)

Sky Strikers is an immersive VR game where you don a powerful suit and drop into a Skyball arena. This is a high-energy and very immersive experience, an otherwise impossible sport in reality, where you rocket-jump in the sky and strike the ball in the goal with a bat.

About Slam City (developed by Universe Studio)

Slam City propels you straight into the exhilarating rush of a live basketball game, all within Virtual Reality. Imagine this: You're nailing 3-pointers, executing gravity-defying dunks, showing off slick crossovers, and delivering monumental blocks - it's all part of the comprehensive basketball journey that "Slam City" offers.

About Star Legacy (developed by Be Wild)

Star Legacy is a VR shooter with Roguelike elements that puts players in the role of Star Guardians traveling through different planets and time periods. With multiple characters, weapons, props and skills to choose from, create unique builds and defeat enemies that come to take over Star Legacy!

Make Waves will be showing the following games (Sky Strikers, Slam City and Star Legacy) during Gamescom Asia on the booth #CC20.

About Make Waves

Headquartered in Singapore, Make Waves is committed to becoming a leading publisher and producer of immersive VR games, while simultaneously developing advanced educational applications.

Our products revolve around two key concepts: 'Learn' and 'Play'. Our three innovative in-house development studios - Universe, Chamber 8, and Be Wild - strive tirelessly to redefine the boundaries of creativity and technological innovation. We are constantly pushing ourselves to raise the bar in innovative gameplay, creative storytelling, and technical advancements in both the fields of VR and educational applications.

Beyond the realm of creation, Make Waves primarily focuses on publishing. Our aspiration isn't confined to introducing our VR games and educational applications across international markets; we are persistently on the lookout for emerging studios and projects, aiming to facilitate their fruition by providing co-development opportunities, publishing solutions along with financial support.

